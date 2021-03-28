Tim Kaeding Wins Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series Feature at Kennedale

KENNEDALE, Texas (March 27, 2021) — Tim Kaeding made the most out of his trip to Texas by winning Saturday’s Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series feature at Kennedale Spedway Park. Kaeding traveled from his home state of California to fill in for driver Alex Hill for the weekend in ASCS National Tour competition, only to be rained out for the entire weekend shortly after his arrival. Kaeding and the Hills Racing Team diverted to Kennedale where he moved up from third starting spot to win the main event. Joe Hickle, Dale Wester, Chase Brewer, and Harli White rounded out the top five.
Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series
Kennedale Speedway Park
Kennedale, Texas
Saturday March 27, 2021
Heat Race #1:
1. 72X-Chris Tarrant
2. 77X-Tim Kaeding
3. 20-Chad Wilson
4. 18-Logan Scherb
5. 10X-Bryan Debrick
6. 24-Tyler Harris
7. 41-Joshua Harner
8. 18D-Devon Debrick
9. 82-Austin Saunders
DNS: 23-Junior Jenkins
Heat Race #2:
1. 63-Joseph J. Hickle
2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook
3. 74E-Claud Estes III
4. 7-Jerrad Warhurst
5. B99-Blake Mallory
6. 5-Robert Boxwell
7. 0-Mike Vaculik
8. 27-Kodey Keimig
9. 54-Art Quijano
10. 68-Corby Scherb
Heat Race #3:
1. 12W-Dale Wester
2. 72P-Harli White
3. 74-Daniel Estes
4. 72-Daniel Estes
5. 33-Mike Merrell
6. 4B-Austin Burkham
7. 87M-Briley Stone
8. 64-Mark Zoeller
9. 99B-John Ricketts
Heat Race #4:
1. 71-Colby Estes
2. 9-Chase Randall
3. 126-Jacob Harris
4. 17G-Channin Tankersley
5. 26-Dalton Steed
6. 25-Chase Brewer
7. 44-Jason Howell
DNS: 3-Brett Engstrom
DNS: 17-Matt Etzelmiller
B-Main #1:
1. 24-Tyler Harris
2. 87M-Briley Stone
3. 44-Jason Howell
4. 18D-Devon Debrick
5. 54-Art Quijano
6. 0-Mike Vaculik
7. 33-Mike Merrell
8. 27-Kodey Keimig
DNS: 4B-Austin Burkham
DNS: 17-Matt Etzelmiller
DNS: 82-Austin Saunders
B-Main #2:
1. 26-Dalton Steed
2. 25-Chase Brewer
3. 10X-Bryan Debrick
4. 99B-John Ricketts
5. 68-Corby Scherb
6. 64-Mark Zoeller
7. 72-Daniel Estes
8. 41-Joshua Harner
DNS: 5-Robert Boxwell
DNS: 3-Brett Engstrom
DNS: 23-Junior Jenkins
A-Main:
1. 77X-Tim Kaeding
2. 63-Joseph J. Hickle
3. 12W-Dale Wester
4. 25-Chase Brewer
5. 72P-Harli White
6. 9-Chase Randall
7. 20-Chad Wilson
8. 99B-John Ricketts
9. 72X-Chris Tarrant
10. 74E-Claud Estes III
11. B99-Blake Mallory
12. 7-Jerrad Warhurst
13. 24-Tyler Harris
14. 18-Logan Scherb
15. 87M-Briley Stone
16. 18D-Devon Debrick
17. 47X-Dylan Westbrook
18. 44-Jason Howell
19. 74-Daniel Estes
20. 71-Colby Estes
21. 10X-Bryan Debrick
22. 26-Dalton Steed
23. 126-Jacob Harris
24. 17G-Channin Tankersley