Tim Kaeding Wins Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series Feature at Kennedale

KENNEDALE, Texas (March 27, 2021) — Tim Kaeding made the most out of his trip to Texas by winning Saturday’s Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series feature at Kennedale Spedway Park. Kaeding traveled from his home state of California to fill in for driver Alex Hill for the weekend in ASCS National Tour competition, only to be rained out for the entire weekend shortly after his arrival. Kaeding and the Hills Racing Team diverted to Kennedale where he moved up from third starting spot to win the main event. Joe Hickle, Dale Wester, Chase Brewer, and Harli White rounded out the top five.

Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series

Kennedale Speedway Park

Kennedale, Texas

Saturday March 27, 2021

Heat Race #1:

1. 72X-Chris Tarrant

2. 77X-Tim Kaeding

3. 20-Chad Wilson

4. 18-Logan Scherb

5. 10X-Bryan Debrick

6. 24-Tyler Harris

7. 41-Joshua Harner

8. 18D-Devon Debrick

9. 82-Austin Saunders

DNS: 23-Junior Jenkins

Heat Race #2:

1. 63-Joseph J. Hickle

2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook

3. 74E-Claud Estes III

4. 7-Jerrad Warhurst

5. B99-Blake Mallory

6. 5-Robert Boxwell

7. 0-Mike Vaculik

8. 27-Kodey Keimig

9. 54-Art Quijano

10. 68-Corby Scherb

Heat Race #3:

1. 12W-Dale Wester

2. 72P-Harli White

3. 74-Daniel Estes

4. 72-Daniel Estes

5. 33-Mike Merrell

6. 4B-Austin Burkham

7. 87M-Briley Stone

8. 64-Mark Zoeller

9. 99B-John Ricketts

Heat Race #4:

1. 71-Colby Estes

2. 9-Chase Randall

3. 126-Jacob Harris

4. 17G-Channin Tankersley

5. 26-Dalton Steed

6. 25-Chase Brewer

7. 44-Jason Howell

DNS: 3-Brett Engstrom

DNS: 17-Matt Etzelmiller

B-Main #1:

1. 24-Tyler Harris

2. 87M-Briley Stone

3. 44-Jason Howell

4. 18D-Devon Debrick

5. 54-Art Quijano

6. 0-Mike Vaculik

7. 33-Mike Merrell

8. 27-Kodey Keimig

DNS: 4B-Austin Burkham

DNS: 17-Matt Etzelmiller

DNS: 82-Austin Saunders

B-Main #2:

1. 26-Dalton Steed

2. 25-Chase Brewer

3. 10X-Bryan Debrick

4. 99B-John Ricketts

5. 68-Corby Scherb

6. 64-Mark Zoeller

7. 72-Daniel Estes

8. 41-Joshua Harner

DNS: 5-Robert Boxwell

DNS: 3-Brett Engstrom

DNS: 23-Junior Jenkins

A-Main:

1. 77X-Tim Kaeding

2. 63-Joseph J. Hickle

3. 12W-Dale Wester

4. 25-Chase Brewer

5. 72P-Harli White

6. 9-Chase Randall

7. 20-Chad Wilson

8. 99B-John Ricketts

9. 72X-Chris Tarrant

10. 74E-Claud Estes III

11. B99-Blake Mallory

12. 7-Jerrad Warhurst

13. 24-Tyler Harris

14. 18-Logan Scherb

15. 87M-Briley Stone

16. 18D-Devon Debrick

17. 47X-Dylan Westbrook

18. 44-Jason Howell

19. 74-Daniel Estes

20. 71-Colby Estes

21. 10X-Bryan Debrick

22. 26-Dalton Steed

23. 126-Jacob Harris

24. 17G-Channin Tankersley