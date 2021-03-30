Easter Weekend Showdown opens Placerville weekly series

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – March 30, 2021…Coming off a successful Sprint Car Challenge Tour opener the Placerville Speedway now turns its attention towards a weekly reunion, with a four division program set to be held during the “Easter Eggstravaganza.”

With fans returning to the stands last week, it brought back the atmosphere that has become such a staple over the years at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds bullring. It certainly elevated the action and this weekend will be another “racing family reunion” of sorts, with a limited number of fans being admitted to the grandstands once again.

Tickets went on sale Monday and will be available on the www.placervillespeedway.com homepage until the maximum number is reached. Pit passes are also available to watch from the hill and can be purchased ahead of time via the Pit Pay Mobile Pit Pass App.

Divisions set to entertain the crowd this Saturday include the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints presented by PureCrop1. During the most recent full-time season, track championships were pocketed by Andy Forsberg with the Winged Sprint Cars, Nick Baldwin in Pure Stocks and Ryan Murphy with the Mini Trucks.

Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick captured last week’s SCCT opener over Roseville’s Sean Becker and Redding’s Chase Majdic. All three drivers will return to the red clay this week along with another healthy field of Winged 360 Sprint Cars. Past champions and race winners are expected to be scattered throughout the entries, making it another can’t miss evening of competition. Last season saw seven different winners in eight events with the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360s.

The Pure Stocks are always a big part of the Placerville Speedway season and get their campaign underway at the “Easter Eggstravaganza.” John Ewing last year was the only repeat winner in the division, with other victories going to Ryan Peter, Dan Jinkerson, Jason Palmer and Les Friend. The Mini Trucks season in 2020 was the year of Mike Miller, albeit in a shortened slate. In the four events held Miller snagged three wins and Russ Murphy claimed the other.

The Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprint Cars always bring an exciting brand of racing to the Placerville quarter-mile and that will be presented to fans on Saturday, as the Hunt Tour opens its season with presenting sponsor PureCrop1. Their lone appearance last year saw Fair Oaks driver Jake Morgan pick up an entertaining win over Tim Sherman Jr. at the annual “Forni Classic.”

The pit gate will open at 2pm this Saturday, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. A happy hour is offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand. Drivers meeting will be held at 4:30pm, with cars on track for wheel packing at 5. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

If you haven’t done so yet, be sure and download the Pit Pay Mobile Pit Pass App to purchase pit passes online and help streamline the sign in process this season. The COVID-19 form is also built into Pit Pay, which saves everyone the need to print it out weekly.

To use Pit Pay, participants will download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play and create a profile. They can then purchase passes for Placerville Speedway events and sign all waivers electronically. At the track, they will simply proceed to the Pit Pay Priority Line, show their mobile pit pass, and get an armband. For those that don’t have a smart phone, you will still be able to sign in and pay the traditional way.

For those who can’t make it to the track, FloRacing will have flag-to-flag coverage on Saturday. The Placerville Speedway is happy to welcome the broadcast partner back for selected events this year.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 13,900 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2021 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday April 3: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Easter Eggstravaganza

Saturday April 10: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | 18th annual Tribute to Al Hinds

Saturday April 17: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints