LaSalle to Host 85th Season Opener for the Badger Midget Series

By Quinn McCabe

LaSalle to Host 85th Season Opener for the Badger Midget SeriesSun Prairie, WI, April 6 –The Badger Midget Series will kick-start its 85th year of sanctioning midget auto racing this Sunday at LaSalle Speedway, in LaSalle, Illinois.

Joining the midgets will be the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Car Series and MOWA Sprints. The Badger Midget Series last visited the ¼ mile high banked oval in 2017 for the Bill Waite Memorial and saw Scott Hatton pull into victory lane.

LaSalle will mark the first step in the journey through a 27-race schedule. To take the crown in 2021, drivers will have to battle across the Badger state and trek across state lines into Iowa, Illinois, and make a rare visit to sprint car country in Indiana.

A mix of veterans and rising stars have laid their eyes on the prize, only one will be crowned the 85th Badger Midget Champion. 2020 Rookie of the Year Derek Doerr will be in action alongside 2020 title contender Tyler Baran as he pilots the #11 for defending series champion car owner Scott Baran and BBoyz Racing. A couple of other returning stars, Jeff Zelinski #15z, and Kevin Douglas #5 finished in-side the top 5 in the season standings a year ago. They will look to improve upon their success and climb the ranks in Badger Midget history.

Two-time defending series champion Chase McDermand is back to contend for his third championship in 2021. Chase makes only the 12th different driver ever to make a bid for three championships in a row. A feat accomplished only by two drivers in the 84-year series history, eight-time series champ Billy Wood and five-time champ Kevin Olson. Pit Gates will open at 12:00 pm and Grandstands at 1:00 pm.

Hot Laps will start at 4:30 pm with racing to follow.