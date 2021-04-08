Heavy Rain Postpones Lucas Oil ASCS Return To Boothill Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

GREENWOOD, La. (April 8, 2021) Receiving a large amount of rain overnight, along with a wet and possibly severe forecast most of the day Friday, officials with Boothill Speedway have postponed Saturday’s event with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

The track is currently working with series officials to find a replacement date.

The next events for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is Friday, August 16 at 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa, and Saturday, August 17 at Park Jefferson International Speedway in Jefferson, S.D.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).