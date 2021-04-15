Buzz Continues to Build for THE SHOWDOWN at Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (April 14, 2021) – THE SHOWDOWN is shaping up to be one of the can’t-miss events of the summer.

Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex are combining for a spectacular week of action featuring three nights of sprint car competition at each dirt track. THE SHOWDOWN begins on Sunday, June 20, with the $6,000-to-win Chuck Zitterich Tribute at Huset’s Speedway. The high-banked track then welcomes the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on June 21-22 for the Huset’s 50, which pays $30,000 to win the finale.

Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., showcases the World of Outlaws June 24-26 during the AGCO Jackson Nationals. That event finale pays $50,000 to win. Additionally, a stout $100,000 bonus is up for grabs to any driver who claims both finales, making that driver $180,000 richer.

All five World of Outlaws nights will pay at least $10,000 to win and $1,000 to start.

That is certainly going to draw some of the nation’s top competitors to the Upper Midwest to challenge the World of Outlaws, which is having an incredible battle this season.

Defending series champion Brad Sweet is the current points leader with Sheldon Haudenschild and David Gravel within 100 points. Carson Macedo, Logan Schuchart, Aaron Reutzel and Donny Schatz are all within 184 points of Sweet.

Three of those drivers have been victorious during World of Outlaws races at the AGCO Jackson Nationals. Sweet captured the crown in 2017 and in 2019. Schatz won in 2018 and Schuchart picked up the victory last year.

Additionally, Haudenschild and Kyle Larson scored World of Outlaws wins at Huset’s Speedway last year.

Those are only a few of the names on the loaded list of drivers who will tackle THE SHOWDOWN.

Individual nightly tickets and packages for each track are available with the best savings being a five-day ticket. Ticket links are up at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com or http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com . Click on the “Buy Tickets” tab in the upper right of either website to be directed to where tickets can be purchased.

Additionally, race teams need to pre-register for THE SHOWDOWN by visiting either race track’s website at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com or http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com . There is no charge if teams pre-register prior to June 1. The complete payout throughout THE SHOWDOWN is listed on both websites.

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSD

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.

JACKSON MOTORPLEX MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JacksonSpeedway/?fref=ts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a recently renovated 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September with Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars, 360 winged sprint cars, RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc among the featured classes. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .