Brody Roa Triumphs at Thunderbowl

From Lance Jennings

TULARE, Calif. (April 17, 2021) – In dominating fashion, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) nearly swept the USAC West Coast Sprint Car event at Thunderbowl Raceway. Racing the #8M Fastenal / Coopers Propane Maxim, Roa gave the May Motorsports team their first $1,500 series win ahead of D.J. Johnson, Austin Liggett, Ryan Timmons, and Kyle Edwards.

Roa, the 2016 Champion, was the night’s Woodland Auto Display Top Qualifier, won the heat race, ran fourth in the qualifier, was the night’s Rod End Supply Hard Charger, and emerged as the new point leader.

Starting on the pole position, Johnson led the first five circuits until Roa took over from sixth. Once out front, Brody set a blistering pace at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on his way to the seventh victory of his career.

With nine cars signed in, a passing point’s format was used. The 10-lap victories went to Roa (Extreme Mufflers Heat Race) and Tanner Boul (Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars Qualifier). The top six drivers in passing points were Roa, Boul, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Kaleb Montgomery, Timmons, and Johnson.

On Saturday, May 15th, the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will head to Petaluma Speedway (Petaluma, CA) for their third point race of the season. The popular USAC Western States Midgets will join the card at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing.com, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: April 17, 2021 – Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, California

EXTREME MUFFLERS HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Brody Roa (#8M May), 2. D.J. Johnson (#33 Johnson), 3. Kaleb Montgomery (#3 Montgomery), 4. Austin Liggett (#83 Liggett), 5. Danny Faria Jr. (#17V Faria), 6. Tanner Boul (#99T Boul), 7. Ryan Timmons (#29T Timmons), 8. James Herrera (#5J Herrera), 9. Kyle Edwards (#39 Edwards). NT

SWAY-A-WAY TORSION BARS QUALIFIER: (10 laps) 1. Boul, 2. Timmons, 3. Faria, 4. Roa, 5. Montgomery, 6. Liggett, 7. Johnson, 8. Herrera. NT

FEATURE: (25 laps, with starting positions) 1. Brody Roa (6), 2. D.J. Johnson (1), 3. Austin Liggett (7), 4. Ryan Timmons (2), 5. Kyle Edwards (9), 6. Kaleb Montgomery (3), 7. James Herrera (8), 8. Danny Faria Jr. (4), 9. Tanner Boul (5). NT

**Edwards flipped on lap 1 the first feat race.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-5 Johnson, Laps 6-25 Roa.

ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: Brody Roa (6th to 1st)

NEW USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Brody Roa-161, 2-Kaleb Montgomery-137, –D.J. Johnson-137, 4-Tanner Boul-117, 5-Danny Faria Jr.-110, 6-Ryan Timmons-106, 7-Austin Liggett-102, 8- Kyle Edwards-98, 9-Ryan Bernal-83, 10-Jace Vander Weerd-66.

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE: May 15 – Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, California