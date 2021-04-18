USAC Return to Paragon Rained Out

PARAGON, Ind. (April 18, 2021) – Sunday’s USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car event from Paragon (Ind.) Speedway was rained out after persistent showers doused the surface in what was to be the series’ first appearance at the track since 1998.

Paragon Speedway and USAC officials are working on a possible reschedule date for the event later in the season.

Tickets purchased through the track for Sunday’s event can be used at Paragon, Bloomington Speedway and Lincoln Park Speedway at a race later during the 2021 season.

The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car season continues this week with four events in Pennsylvania April 22-25. The inaugural Keystone Invasion begins Thursday, April 22, at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Pa.; then Friday, April 23, at Big Diamond Speedway in Pottsville, Pa.; BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, Pa. on Saturday, April 24; and the finale at Path Valley Speedway Park on Sunday, April 25.