United Rebel Sprint Series Slated to Bring On Season at Dodge City Raceway Park on Saturday

By Rick Salem

DODGE CITY, Kansas (April 19, 2021) – Last week’s originally scheduled season opener at 81 Speedway for the Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing was postponed due to inclement weather. As a result, the season is now slated to kick-off this Saturday, April 24 at Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kansas.

The 3/8-mile semi-banked clay oval opens its season on Saturday, this year under new management. Long-time professional sprint car driver, Craig Dollansky, assumed the head role of Dodge City Raceway Park over the winter months. Dollansky and his team have devoted hours of time and enhancements to the facility leading up to the season. A great field of cars are expected as Drivers and teams look forward to racing under the new improvements and promoter.

Hot laps are scheduled to begin at 6:15PM on Saturday, with the green flag flying over competition at 7:00PM. Grandstand admission is $10, with kids 12 and under free of charge.

The United Rebel Sprint Series will also award last year’s competitors with their respective trophies during or after the competition Saturday night.

The series has partnered with the Drive to Zero program to offer a $5,000 pay day to the 2021 United Rebel Sprint Series Champion. The Drive to Zero program was built with one goal in mind – to reduce fatalities and serious injuries that occur on Kansas highways. The program is designated to target child passenger safety, impaired driving, texting, and seat belt violations.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more visit the URSS official website, www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up to date, visit their Facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS).