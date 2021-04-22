SUNDAY’S PATH VALLEY USAC SPRINT EVENT TO AIR ON-DEMAND ONLY ON FLORACING

From USAC

Spring Run, Pennsylvania………The Keystone Invasion finale this Sunday night, April 25, at Path Valley Speedway in Spring Run, Pa., featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, will not air live on FloRacing, and instead will be made available on-demand following the event’s completion that same night.

Due to internet bandwidth issues in this area of Pennsylvania (and in an effort to give you, the fans, the best viewing experience possible), FloRacing and USAC have come to an agreement to provide crystal-clear footage on-demand and not take any chances with any potential limited video quality issues.

Although the Path Valley event will not be streamed live, the full program will be available as quickly as possible following the conclusion of the event, exclusively on FloRacing.

The fourth and final round of Keystone Invasion at Path Valley will also feature the Wingless Super Sportsman. Pits open at noon Eastern, front gates at 2pm and hot laps at 5pm. General admission tickets are $25 and kids age 10 & under are free. Pit passes are $35.

Prior to watching the Path Valley event on-demand on FloRacing, you can follow along to all the action with live timing on Race Monitor and live updates on USAC’s social media channels: USAC Racing on Facebook and @usacnation on both Twitter and Instagram.