Five Events Line American Sprint Car Series Weekend Lineup

By Bryan Hulbert

Battle Of The Groves Next For Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Gearing up for the return to Pennsylvania, the Battle of the Groves is next for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, with the series going head-to-head with the United Racing Club at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, April 30, and Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday, May 1.

Thwarted by the pandemic in 2020 and rain in 2019, except for Heat Races at Selinsgrove Speedway, the tour’s debut at both half-mile ovals in 2018 went to Greg Hodnett over a field of 46 and Blane Heimbach over a lineup of 41 competitors.

April 30 at Williams Grove and May 1 at Selinsgrove are $4,000 to win, $400 to start with ASCS rules and format governing both events, with one exception being the added roll cage support bars as they are not mandated in the URC rulebook.

Friday, April 30 at Williams Grove Speedway opens at 5:30 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (EDT) and includes the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 Sprint Cars. Admission is $25 for adults, $10 for Youth 13-20, and free for kids 12 and under. Pits are $35. Williams Grove Speedway is located at 1 Speedway Dr. in Mechanicsburg, Penn. Information and directions to Williams Grove Speedway can be found at http://www.williamsgrove.com or calling (717) 697-5000.

Saturday, May 1 at Selinsgrove Speedway opens at 4:00 P.M. with racing at 6:00 P.M. (EDT). The night’s classes also include Limited Late Models and Roadrunners. Events at Selinsgrove Speedway are presented by RiteWay Sealing & Paving. Tickets are $20, with Student’s age 11-17 admitted for $15. Kids 11 and under are free. Pits are $35. Selinsgrove Speedway is located at 330 Pennsylvania 35. in Selinsgrove, Penn. Information on the track can be attained by calling (570) 374-2266 or going online to http://www.selinsgrovespeedway.com.

ASCS Warrior Region At Lakeside Speedway This Thursday

A rare mid-week showing by the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Warps, the Missouri-based tour will venture across state lines to Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. on Thursday, April 29.

Presented by Terry Mattox Promotions and Racinboys.com, the event is the fourth of the 2021 season. The last ASCS event held at the four-tenths mile oval was during the 2020 ASCS Sprint Week, in which Washington’s J.J Hickle picked up the win over a 38-car field.

Thursday, April 29, the Pits will open at 4:00 P.M., with Grandstands opening at 5:00 P.M. Racing will begin at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). General Admission is $20, Seniors are $15, Youth 13-15 is $10, and Kids 12 and under are free into the grandstands. All tickets are sold at the event.

The ASCS Warrior Region will run for $2,000 to win, $300 to start in the A-Feature, plus $100 to win Heat Races. The night’s card will also include B-Mods and E-Mods. Lakeside Speedway is located at 5616 Wolcott Dr. in Kansas City, Kan. For more information on the track, call (913) 299-9206 or log onto http://www.lakesidespeedway.net.

ASCS Sooner Region Is Back At Creek County Speedway This Friday

With the lineup of events getting a quick redo after Humboldt Speedway had to reschedule, the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products will instead head back to Creek County Speedway on Friday, April 30.

Joined by a trio of classes with the Lucas Oil NOW600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division, the Friday night showdown is a quick turnaround from an already exciting appearance on Sunday, April 18, in which Brandon Anderson picked up his first career Sprint Car victory.

Four events into the 2021 season, series standings find Oklahoma City’s Ryan Timms with a 105-point advantage over Brandon Anderson. Two wins to the No. 5t this season with as many top-fives as A-Feature starts, Timms has no set schedule, as he competes in a multitude of open-wheel divisions. With that in mind, the focus through the rest of the top five finds familiar faces as Jeremy Campbell, Sean McClelland, and Kyle Clark all sit within 51 markers of the Anderson.

Friday, April 30, opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $20 for adults and $6 for youth 11-14. Kids 10 and under get into the Grandstands free of charge. Pits are $35. Creek County Speedway is located at 18450 West Hwy. 66 between Sapulpa and Kellyville. For more information on Creek County Speedway, including a complete lineup of events and directions, log onto http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co or call (918) 247-RACE (7223).

Lawton Speedway Next For ASCS Elite Non-Wing This Saturday

Making their first trip into Oklahoma in 2021, the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating will take on Lawton Speedway on Saturday, May 1.

The third appearance in series history at the red-clayed, quarter-mile oval, the first two in 2020, were topped by Weston Gorham (May 23) from Texas and Oklahoma’s Steven Shebester (August 15). Going into the weekend, Justin Zimmerman holds a 52-point advantage on the 2021 tour standings after five events. Veteran, Paul White, holds second with Dalton Stevens, Mason Smith, and Keith Martin making the top five.

So far this season, 48 drivers from 37 cities across Arizona, Oklahoma, and Texas have taken part in at least one event.

Lawton Speedway on Saturday, May 1, will open at 5:30 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. The weekend’s lineup also includes USRA Limited Modifieds, Mini Stocks, and USRA Tuners. Admission is $15 for adults with kids five and under free. Lawton Speedway is located at 3501 SW Sheridan in Lawton, Okla. More information, directions, and updates on Lawton Speedway can be found online at http://www.lawtonspeedway.com or calling (580) 355-6417.

