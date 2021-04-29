Bonus money on the line for Attica ‘regulars’ when World of Outlaws invade

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – When the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series invades a track that hosts weekly 410 racing like Attica Raceway Park, one of the most exciting things for the fans is cheering on their “regular” racers to beat “the Outlaw invaders.” When the World of Outlaws come to Attica Raceway Park on Friday, May 21 for the Kistler Engines Classic, the “regular” racers can make a lot of extra money!

Besides the $10,000-to-win feature, Attica Promoter John Bores will once again show his appreciation for the great racing the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints have put on so far this season. Attica will cover the World of Outlaws membership fee for the top 15 in weekly points after the track’s May 14 event.

Also, the track will offer up some bonus money as well! Any driver in the top 15 in points who can take down the World of Outlaws and win the A-main will earn a $2,000 bonus. The highest finisher in the A-main that is in Attica’s top 15 in points will receive a $1,000 bonus. Should the driver in the top 15 in points win the A-main then the next highest finisher in the track’s top 15 in points gets the $1,000 bonus.

Bill Strong of Clyde, Ohio, a long time Attica fan, will give the fast qualifier from among the track’s top 15 in points a $100 bonus as well.

“It wasn’t that long ago that the top three feature finishers at Attica in a World of Outlaws event were not series regulars. Our local competition is among the toughest in the country and we know our teams will be ready when the World of Outlaws come to Attica. It will be an entertaining night for sure,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica.

“John knows the work and costs the local teams have in preparing for these big events and wants to reward them for their dedication not only to the track but to 410 sprint racing,” added LeJeune.

The Fremont Fence 305 Sprints will also be in competition on May 21 for $1,000 to win.

Gates will open at 3 p.m. with racing underway at 7:45 p.m.

Reserved seats for the Kistler Engines Classic are available at www.atticaracewaypark.com or www.woosprint.com.

Fans and race teams should visit www.atticaracewaypark.com