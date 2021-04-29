Thompson Records Limited Sprints Win Before Charging From 17 th to 5th in Recent Races at Cottage Grove Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

– COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. (April 29, 2021) – Tyler Thompson captured his second feature triumph of the season on April 17 at Cottage Grove Speedway, where he also rallied from 17th to a fifth-place result last Friday.

The two stellar results continue a strong start to the season for the Oregon native, who opened the month of April with his first victory of the year at the quarter-mile oval.

The consistency continued on April 17 as Thompson set quick time before advancing from sixth to fourth place in the dash and from fourth to second place in his heat race. The feature inversion lined him up on the outside of the second row for the limited sprints main event.

“We had another really strong night,” he said. “We qualified good and ran good in our heat race. The track was nice and wide. We got to second early in the feature. I was getting ready to pass for the lead when I slid off the top in turns three and four. We fell to third, but then the leader went off the track before the next lap had been completed. I was in second based on the last completed lap and since the leader stopped that put me in the lead.”

Thompson capitalized on the mid-race moment to lead the remainder of the sprint car race for the win.

That propelled him into the first 360ci winged sprint car show at Cottage Grove Speedway since August 2019 when the track kicked off a doubleheader last Friday.

“We started off the night breaking a rear end in qualifying so we didn’t get to run our heat race,” he said. “There wasn’t a B Main so we lined up last in the feature. We kept picking off cars in the main. We got a lot of cautions early and got to seventh in the first half of the race. It was a tough track to pass on so each car took a couple of laps to get by them. We had a pretty good vibration at the end of the race so I was taking it easy. It was a good run and we salvaged a good night out what could have been a bad night.”

Thompson’s rally from 17th to fifth earned the Hard Charger Award for passing the most cars.

“We’ve been pretty fortunate at Cottage Grove Speedway that we haven’t had to start in the back and work our way forward very often,” he said. “It was nice to know that if there’s a night where we struggle early we can salvage a good finish.”

The weekend finale rained out on Saturday.

Thompson is planning on heading south to race this Friday and Saturday at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif., during the Spring Nationals Bill Brownell Memorial and David Tarter Memorial with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

QUICK RESULTS –

April 17 – Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Ore. – Qualifying: 1; Dash: 4 (6); Heat race: 2 (4); Feature: 1 (4).

April 23 – Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Ore. – Qualifying: 8; Heat race: DNS (4); Feature: 5 (17).

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif., for the Spring Nationals Bill Brownell Memorial and David Tarter Memorial with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – BC Motorsports

BC Motorsports is owned and operated by Brian Crockett, who is a veteran in the sport. Crockett amassed numerous wins and championships during his storied career. He has helped many young drivers rising through the ranks and has worked as a series director and in charge of track maintenance to name a few duties he’s held during his career.

“Brian has helped us so much from the beginning,” Thompson said. “He’s built us great engines and provides us with the best parts. We appreciate his support and friendship.”

Thompson would also like to thank J&K Auto Repair, Dorman Construction Inc., 3C Custom Commercial Concrete, Ed Glazier with Auto Chlor Systems, Button Plumbing LLC, Bunce Equipment, IBEW Local 280, Northwest Solvents and Supply, Double R Powder Coating, James Gang Pizza and Rocket Designs for their continued support.