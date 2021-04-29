USAC SPRINTS TO BATTLE FOR $10K EACH NIGHT AT ELDORA’S #LETSRACETWO MAY 7-8

By Richie Murray

Rossburg, Ohio (April 28, 2021)………Each night of USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car racing at Eldora Speedway on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, will now pay $10,000 to win at the famed half-mile dirt oval in western Ohio.

Tickets for the dream doubleheader, featuring USAC and the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars together on consecutive nights, are on sale now at https://eldoraspeedway.com/tickets.

#LetsRaceTwo is the latest of several USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car events to feature raised purses in 2021. February’s Winter Dirt Games finale at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. was to pay $10,000-to-win before it was washed out by rain. Four $6,000-to-win events were added to the schedule and contested during the recent Keystone Invasion of Pennsylvania.

Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway’s third annual Corn Belt Clash on July 10 will pay $20,000-to-win, and $20,000 more will be up for grabs during the Sept. 10-11-12 Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals in Brandon, South Dakota. The final night of Sprint Car Smackdown X on Aug. 28 at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway will serve $15,000-to-win. Furthermore, the Sept. 18 Haubstadt Hustler at Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway has upped its winner’s share to $12,000.

Two-hundred-one previous USAC National Sprint Car points races have been held at Eldora Speedway since 1962, making it the most frequented track in the history of the series.

#LetsRaceTwo debuted in 2015 at Eldora. Among the past winners are Robert Ballou (2015 & 2017), Justin Grant (2015 & 2017), Bryan Clauson (2016), Chad Boespflug (2016), Brady Bacon (2018), Chris Windom (2018) and Tyler Courtney (2019), who enters riding a record four-race winning streak with the series at Eldora dating to 2018.

Friday and Saturday at Eldora, ticket sales begin at the main gate and turn 4 at 1:30pm ET; the turn 3 pit gate opens at 2pm; the spectator gates open at 2pm; and hot laps begin at 6pm with qualifying and racing for both divisions immediately following.

The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars from Eldora can be watched LIVE on FloRacing both nights at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.