Patriot Sprint Tour Hits Up Selinsgrove Speedway This Saturday

By Paul Harkenrider

(Selinsgrove, Pa) The A-Verdi Storage Containers will roll into Selinsgrove Speedway for its first of two appearances in 2021.

The Patriots recently held their first event of 2021 at Outlaw Speedway on April 17 where it was Davie Franek winning over Jordan Thomas and Jonathan Preston.

Franek will lead a crew of PST competitors into central Pennsylvania this weekend for the tours first of two visits at Selinsgrove in 2021. Franek’s first ever Patriot Sprint Tour win occurred at Selinsgrove Speedway in 2016, he has 11 career wins since then with PST.

The Patriots were only able to have four events in 2020 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic where one of them was held at the Selinsgrove Speedway in June for the Whitcomb Memorial. Blaine Heimbach was the winner over Ryan Smith and Paulie Colagiovanni.

New in 2021 is that the Patriots are making two stops in 2021 with the other event happening in June for the Joe Whitcomb Memorial. This weekend’s event will operate under the true Patriot Sprint Tour format which includes passing points, a four-lap scramble dash and top eight redraw. The Joe Whitcomb Memorial will have time trials and an inversion that set the running order for qualifying heats.

Saturday’s race will be the first of four events in the month of May which includes trips to the Woodhull Raceway and a special event out west in Ohio Memorial Day weekend. Details to those events are forthcoming.

Fans as always are encouraged to log onto patritosprinttour.com and connect with our social media channels which includes facebook, twitter, and Instagram.