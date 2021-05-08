Marks on Point During #letsracetwo at Eldora

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ROSSBURG, Ohio (May 8, 2021) – ROSSBURG, Ohio (May 8, 2021) – Brent Marks took advantage of a mid-race restart passing Sheldon Haudenschild to win the rain delayed portion of #letsracetwo Saturday afternoon at Eldora Speedway with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Marks passed Sheldon Haudenschild during a restart on lap 17 and drove a smooth, consistent line with the track surface starting to take rubber during the late stages of the main event, knowing he likely only had one shot to pass Haudenschild for the lead.

“When the track started taking rubber with about 15 laps to go, I was starting to gain on Haudenschild a bit and he found it,” said Marks of what took place before the mid-race restart where he took the lead. “I just knew I had to get (Haudenschild) on that restart, and I did everything I could. It’s awesome to get my first outlaw win in a while, my last one was during the National Open, so to be here standing on the podium at Eldora is awesome. “

Sheldon Haudenschild’s second place finish was negated when his car did not meet the post-race minimum weight requirements, elevating Aaron Reutzel from 16th starting position and Donny Schatz from 17th to round out the podium.

Haudenschild and Courtney started on the front row for the 30-lap main event. Haudenschild took the lead while Courtney, Marks, and David Gravel diced for the second position. Marks drove inside of Courtney to take second on the backstretch while Gravel disposed of Courtney on lap two going through the first corner.

After a caution for Brian Brown spinning in turn four, Haudenschild maintained the lead over Marks while Gravel and Courtney raced for third with Gravel taking the spot back on lap three.

Reutzel quickly moved through the pack and just cracked the top five when the caution appeared for Spencer Bayston slowing on the front stretch. Bayston returned pit side unable to continue in the event.

Haudenschild continued to lead until a pair of incidents. Aaron Reutzel and Logan Schuchart made contact racing for position with Schuchart ending up with a flat right rear tire. During the restart Brock Zearfoss hit the wall between turns one and two and flipped. Justin Peck, Jac Haudenschild, and World of Outlaws point leader Brad Sweet were swept up in the incident. Haudenschild and Zearfoss were unable to restart while Peck and Sweet rejoined the tail of the field.

During the restart Marks was able to drive by Haudenschild for the lead. After pulling away to a sizeable lead, Haudenschild closed in on Marks during the late stages. Marks’ lead was large enough to hold on for the victory.

After Haudenschild’s car was light at the scales, Reutzel was elevated to second position with Schatz rounding out the podium. Gravel and Carson Macedo rounded out the top five.

“This is awesome. Very surreal moment,” said Marks following the victory. “We’ve been running really well the past couple of weeks and the car has been awesome. I just missed last night during time trials. I was a little a little too cautious with the motor and I felt like we were not up to par there. We came here today with a clear mindset and a new game plan. We were able to get up to second in the heat race which set the rest of the night up.”

#LetsRaceTwo

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Saturday May 8, 2012

Qualifying (Held May 7):

1. 2-David Gravel, 12.608 (NTR)

2. 21-Brian Brown, 12.721

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.745

4. 5-Spencer Bayston, 12.795

5. 9-James McFadden, 12.831

6. 13-Justin Peck, 12.837

7. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.838

8. 11-Ian Madsen, 12.858

9. 14-Kerry Madsen, 12.861

10. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 12.872

11. 39-Daryn Pittman, 12.884

12. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.888

13. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.894

14. 10-Zeb Wise, 12.904

15. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 12.919

16. 83-Aaron Reutzel, 12.922

17. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.930

18. 1A-Jacob Allen, 12.930

19. 26-Cory Eliason, 12.932

20. 7S-Jason Sides, 12.940

21. 19-Parker Price-Miller, 12.946

22. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.007

23. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.058

24. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.067

25. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.067

26. 22-Jac Haudenschild, 13.083

27. 19M-Brent Marks, 13.104

28. 18X-Cole Macedo, 13.154

29. 97-Cole Duncan, 13.183

30. 18S-Bryce Schmitt, 14.406

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 2-David Gravel

2. 9-James McFadden

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart

4. 14-Kerry Madsen

5. 15-Donny Schatz

6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi

7. W20-Greg Wilson

8. 97-Cole Duncan

9. 19-Parker Price-Miller

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 21-Brian Brown

2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

3. 13-Justin Peck

4. 11K-Kraig Kinser

5. 22-Jac Haudenschild

6. 10-Zeb Wise

7. 1A-Jacob Allen

8. 11N-Harli White

9. 18S-Bryce Schmitt

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 7-Tyler Courtney

2. 19M-Brent Marks

3. 41-Carson Macedo

4. 49-Brad Sweet

5. 39-Daryn Pittman

6. 26-Cory Eliason

7. 35-Zach Hampton

8. 2C-Wayne Johnson

9. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild

2. 5-Spencer Bayston

3. 11-Ian Madsen

4. 83-Aaron Reutzel

5. 24-Rico Abreu

6. 7S-Jason Sides

7. 18X-Cole Macedo

8. 49D-Shawn Dancer

9. 20G-Noah Gass

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Dash (6 Laps):

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney

3. 19M-Brent Marks

4. 2-David Gravel

5. 21-Brian Brown

6. 5-Spencer Bayston

7. 9-James McFadden

8. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

(Finish determined the first eight starting positions for the A-Main)

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps):

1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi

2. 10-Zeb Wise

3. 1A-Jacob Allen

4. 2C-Wayne Johnson

5. W20-Greg Wilson

6. 7S-Jason Sides

7. 18X-Cole Macedo

8. 97-Cole Duncan

9. 19-Parker Price-Miller

10. 49D-Shawn Dancer

11. 11N-Harli White

12. 20G-Noah Gass

13. 18S-Bryce Schmitt

14. 35-Zach Hampton

15. 26-Cory Eliason

16. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

A-Main (30 Laps):

1. 19M-Brent Marks

2. 83-Aaron Reutzel

3. 15-Donny Schatz

4. 2-David Gravel

5. 41-Carson Macedo

6. 11-Ian Madsen

7. 14-Kerry Madsen

8. 7BC-Tyler Courtney

9. 1S-Logan Schuchart

10. 21-Brian Brown

11. 11K-Kraig Kinser

12. 9-James McFadden

13. 18-Giovanni Scelzi

14. 49-Brad Sweet

15. 13-Justin Peck

16. 1A-Jacob Allen

17. 2C-Wayne Johnson

18. 24-Rico Abreu

19. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

20. 22-Jac Haudenschild

21. 10-Zeb Wise

22. 39-Daryn Pittman

23. 5-Spencer Bayston

24. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild

Lap Leaders: Haudenschild 1-17, Marks 18-30