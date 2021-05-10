Patriot Sprint Tour Tackles the High Banks of Woodhull This Saturday

By Paul Harkenrider

(Woodhull, NY) One of the tightest bullring tracks in the northeast will play host for the A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour as they visit the Woodhull Raceway this Saturday, May 15.

After not being able to visit Woodhull in 2020 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Patriots will return to New York State’s Toughest Bullring, which is now under the ownership and promotional efforts of Nicole and Terry Brewer who purchased the racetrack in the winter of 2019.

In 2019, there were three PST events that were held at Woodhull, two of which were won by 2019 series champion Davie Franek. In the third event, Jonathan Preston was the A-Main winner which happened to be his first ever win in PST competition after several podium runs at Woodhull over the last several years.

Coming off a thrilling opening night win at Outlaw Speedway, Davie Franek will be in competition with several other drivers contending for their first A-Main victory of 2021 at Woodhull. PST drivers expected to attend include Jared Zimbardi, Jordan Thomas, Kyle Drum, Joe Trenca, Jonathan Preston, and several more!

The Patriot Sprint Tour has had a rich history with Woodhull Raceway and only a select number of drivers have been able to master the tight high bank corners of Woodhull. Past winners include Chuck Hebing, Bryan Howland, George Suprick, Justin Barger, and Jared Zimbardi.

Perhaps there will be a new winner come this Saturday.

Those unable to attend this weekend can of course follow along on our social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@PatriotSprints). For a complete schedule and recaps, you can visit patriotsprinttour.com.