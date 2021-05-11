Wilson Heading to Michigan and Illinois With All Stars

Inside Line Promotions

ROSSBURG, Ohio (May 10, 2021) – Greg Wilson is hoping history repeats itself this weekend when he joins the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions for a doubleheader.

The action begins on Friday at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Mich., during the Mace Thomas Classic before The Dirt Oval at Route 66 in Joliet, Ill., hosts a race on Saturday.

Wilson guided his Hercules Tires, Ohio Logistics and DNC Hydraulics sponsored team to a seventh-place finish at both tracks during his most recent appearance – both in 2019.

“We just really need a consistent weekend,” he said. “We’ve been decent at I-96. The biggest thing is you never know what you’ll get for the track. Hopefully we get a racy track. That’s all you can ask for.

“Route 66 is a beautiful facility. The track is usually pretty fast and it races pretty narrow so the key is to time in well or in the right spot to be in a good position for the A Main.”

Wilson is hungry for a solid weekend after enduring a frustrating #LetsRaceTwo event with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Eldora Speedway, where he placed fifth – only one position out of making the A Main – in the Last Chance Showdown both nights last weekend.

“I feel like we’re chasing some race car stuff, but I felt like we’re the closest we’ve been,” he said. “We tried some things to try to get better. When it comes to the little details if I’m supposed to pick right I pick left. I don’t feel like we’re as far off as we were; we just need a little bit.

“The first race I felt like I gave that away. We were good enough to run second or third in the Last Chance Showdown. If I changed my lane or blocked or did something to get through the first lap I think we were in a good spot. If we get in the feature we have the potential to pass a lot of race cars because of what we do. We’re just lacking a little bit and when the fields are so close, if you can’t be on the top half of qualifying you’re in a hole the rest of the night.

“The second go around I just went a little too far and got us way too tight in the Last Chance Showdown. I got us so tight knowing that Rico (Abreu) and some other good cars were not just ahead of us but around us. With the track the way it was I went extreme with tightening the car up and it was just too much.”

QUICK RESULTS –

May 7 – Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, Ohio – Qualifying: 25; Heat race: 7 (7); B Main: 5 (6).

May 8 – Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, Ohio – Qualifying: 30; Heat race: 6 (8); B Main: 5 (4).

SEASON STATS –

21 races, 1 win, 7 top fives, 12 top 10s, 12 top 15s, 13 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Mich., for the Mace Thomas Classic and Saturday at The Dirt Oval at Route 66 in Joliet, Ill., with the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions

UPCOMING HERCULES TIRES DEALERSHIP VISITS –

TBD

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Kinsler Fuel Injection and All Pro Cylinder

Kinsler Fuel Injection is involved in engineering, manufacturing, sales, service, calibration, testing and modification of mechanical and electric fuel injection systems and components for all types of racing and performance. For more information, visit http://www.Kinsler.com.

All Pro Cylinder is the industry leader in small block Chevy aluminum cylinder heads, catering to the hardcore racer always looking for the perfect design for a specific application. For more information, visit http://www.AllProHeads.com.

“Greg at Kinsler has spent a lot of time helping me fine-tune my engines and Bob and Sue Williams at All Pro Cylinder treat us like family,” Wilson said. “We’re grateful to have partners like Kinsler Fuel Injection and All Pro Cylinder as part of our team.”

Wilson would also like to thank Hercules Tires, Ohio Logistics, DNC Hydraulics, Gear Off Road, Lubbock Wrecker Service, Magtech Ignition, Simpson Race Products, Banshee Graphics, Hepfner Racing Products, Nagy Equipment Sales, Winters Performance, Real Capz, Mark Wolford Garage, Burns Petroleum, Inter-State Truck Repair, ATL Fuel Cells, Sandridge Customs, Cooper Custom Powder and Benson Marketing for their continued support.