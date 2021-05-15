Brown and Friedrichsen Hustle to Victories During Jackson Motorplex Season Opener

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (May 14, 2021) – Brian Brown and Casey Friedrichsen opened the season at Jackson Motorplex in impressive fashion Friday night during the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking.

Both drivers led the first lap and the final lap of their feature, but were forced to rebound after being passed early in the race on an electric track.

Brown scored his first victory of the season and first at Jackson Motorplex since May 2017 during the $5,000-to-win Northern Outlaw Sprint Association main event, which was the first ever at the track.

“I got to traffic the first time and I was way too cautious,” he said. “Skylar (Prochaska) showed us how hard to run. Hats off to Skylar. He did a great job. The No. 2ks team did great as well. A great podium and we were lucky enough to come out on top.”

Brown paced the field for the first five laps of the 25-lap main event before Prochaska took over the top spot by using the bottom in turns one and two on Lap 6. Prochaska increased his advantage before a caution on Lap 9 set up a double-file restart. Brown quickly reclaimed the lead and pulled away in traffic before a caution on Lap 23 bunched the field up for a late dash to the finish. It was to no avail as Brown won by 2.008 seconds.

Prochaska was the runner up and he beamed on the frontstretch during the post-race interviews.

“It’s just good to be standing on the frontstretch again,” he said. “We got (Brown) in lapped traffic. That was fun by itself. He had better starts than we did.”

Matt Juhl was the final finisher on the podium.

“I got a rough start there and had to rebound,” he said. “The more the track got worked in I kept getting faster throughout the race.”

Brooke Tatnell advanced from 14th to fourth to earn the Quick Change Rebuilds Hard Charger Award and Justin Henderson maneuvered from 12 th to fifth.

Brown and Prochaska were up front from the start of the night as each driver set quick time in their qualifying group. James Broty, Tim Estenson, Nick Ranten and Jack Croaker picked up heat race victories. Nick Omdahl was the B Main winner.

Friedrichsen led the first four laps of the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series feature, which was shortened from 20 laps to 15 laps because of nearby inclement weather. As traffic neared Friedrichsen tested a higher groove in turns three and four, which opened the door for Mike Moore to drive by on Lap 5.

Moore kept Freidrichsen at bay by approximately three quarters of a second for most of the remainder of the feature before he got tight in traffic, pushing up the track in turns one and two with two laps remaining. Friedrichsen capitalized to regain the lead on Lap 14 and he held on for the triumph by 0.581 of a second.

“It just kind of opened up,” he said. “Everything worked out well. We’re just ecstatic.”

Clayton Christensen rounded out the podium with Carter Chevalier finishing fourth and Bill Johnson fifth.

Friedrichsen, Jesse Lindberg and Dusty Ballenger were the heat race winners.

The next event at Jackson Motorplex is May 25 for the Bank Midwest IMCA Series featuring a-modifieds, stock cars, hobby stocks, b-modifieds, hornets and sport compacts.

BULL HAULERS BRAWL RACE RESULTS AT JACKSON MOTORPLEX (May 14, 2021) –

Northern Outlaw Sprint Association 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying 1: 1. 21-Brian Brown, 00:12.902 (10); 2. 2KS-Matt Juhl, 00:13.080 (15); 3. 7-Justin Henderson, 00:13.102 (6); 4. 2A-Austin Pierce, 00:13.194 (8); 5. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:13.200 (9); 6. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:13.227 (3); 7. 33-James Broty, 00:13.321 (2); 8. 4-Colton Young, 00:13.628 (13); 9. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:13.648 (7); 10. 20A-Jordan Adams, 00:13.689 (14); 11. 4K-Kris Spitz, 00:13.977 (11); 12. 97-Alan Gilbertson, 00:13.984 (1); 13. 10S-Josh Swangler, 00:14.229 (5); 14. 2-Tee Young, 00:15.128 (12); 15. 99-Jordan Graham, 00:15.964 (4).

Qualifying 2: 1. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:12.735 (10); 2. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:12.852 (9); 3. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:12.966 (11); 4. 9N-Wade Nygaard, 00:13.045 (7); 5. 8-Jack Croaker, 00:13.221 (15); 6. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 00:13.249 (13); 7. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 00:13.332 (5); 8. 55-Nick Ranten, 00:13.384 (8); 9. 0-Nick Omdahl, 00:13.496 (6); 10. 17-Zach Omdahl, 00:13.637 (14); 11. 31-Shane Roemeling, 00:13.860 (2); 12. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 00:14.017 (3); 13. 26-Blake Egeland, 00:14.112 (4); 14. 36-Jason Tostenson, 00:14.378 (12); 15. (DQ) 83-Lynton Jeffrey, 00:12.793 (1).

Heat 1: 1. 33-James Broty (1); 2. 11M-Brendan Mullen (2); 3. 7-Justin Henderson (3); 4. 21-Brian Brown (4); 5. 8H-Jade Hastings (5); 6. 4K-Kris Spitz (6); 7. 10S-Josh Swangler (7); 8. 99-Jordan Graham (8).

Heat 2: 1. 14T-Tim Estenson (2); 2. 2KS-Matt Juhl (4); 3. 2A-Austin Pierce (3); 4. 97-Alan Gilbertson (6); 5. 4-Colton Young (1); 6. 20A-Jordan Adams (5); 7. 2-Tee Young (7).

Heat 3: 1. 55-Nick Ranten (1); 2. 14-Jody Rosenboom (2); 3. 35-Skylar Prochaska (4); 4. 9N-Wade Nygaard (3); 5. 83-Lynton Jeffrey (8); 6. 0-Nick Omdahl (5); 7. 26-Blake Egeland (7); 8. 31-Shane Roemeling (6).

Heat 4: 1. 8-Jack Croaker (2); 2. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (1); 3. 16-Brooke Tatnell (3); 4. 27-Carson McCarl (4); 5. 2K-Kevin Ingle (6); 6. 17-Zach Omdahl (5); 7. 36-Jason Tostenson (7).

B Feature: 1. 0-Nick Omdahl (1); 2. 20A-Jordan Adams (4); 3. 4K-Kris Spitz (3); 4. 26-Blake Egeland (7); 5. 31-Shane Roemeling (10); 6. 10S-Josh Swangler (5); 7. (DNF) 2-Tee Young (6); 8. (DNF) 17-Zach Omdahl (2); 9. (DNS) 99-Jordan Graham; 10. (DNS) 36-Jason Tostenson.

A Feature: 1. 21-Brian Brown (2); 2. 35-Skylar Prochaska (1); 3. 2KS-Matt Juhl (5); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell (14); 5. 7-Justin Henderson (12); 6. 14T-Tim Estenson (6); 7. 9N-Wade Nygaard (15); 8. 27-Carson McCarl (4); 9. 55-Nick Ranten (8); 10. 11M-Brendan Mullen (9); 11. 8H-Jade Hastings (18); 12. 8-Jack Croaker (3); 13. 0-Nick Omdahl (21); 14. 2K-Kevin Ingle (19); 15. 33-James Broty (7); 16. 26-Blake Egeland (24); 17. 83-Lynton Jeffrey (20); 18. 97-Alan Gilbertson (16); 19. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (11); 20. 20A-Jordan Adams (22); 21. 4-Colton Young (17); 22. 2A-Austin Pierce (13); 23. 14-Jody Rosenboom (10); 24. 4K-Kris Spitz (23).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Heat 1: 1. 2-Casey Friedrichsen (1); 2. 4S-Michael Stien (3); 3. 1CC-Clayton Christensen (4); 4. 56-Bill Johnson (2); 5. 23-Brandon Bosma (7); 6. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (5); 7. 17Z-Zach Foesch (6).

Heat 2: 1. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (1); 2. 69-Mike Moore (7); 3. 4SS-Jody Rosenboom (4); 4. 24T-Christopher Thram (5); 5. 05-Brandon Allen (6); 6. 13X-Eli Hargreaves (2); 7. 91-Andrew Sullivan (3).

Heat 3: 1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (1); 2. 81-Jared Jansen (4); 3. 15-Carter Chevalier (3); 4. 5-Javen Ostermann (2); 5. 10-Trevor Serbus (6); 6. 27-Rick Schroeder (5); 7. 7-Johnny Sullivan (7).

A Feature: 1. 2-Casey Friedrichsen (1); 2. 69-Mike Moore (4); 3. 1CC-Clayton Christensen (2); 4. 15-Carter Chevalier (3); 5. 56-Bill Johnson (5); 6. 4SS-Jody Rosenboom (8); 7. 81-Jared Jansen (7); 8. 24T-Christopher Thram (6); 9. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (9); 10. 5-Javen Ostermann (11); 11. 23-Brandon Bosma (13); 12. 27-Rick Schroeder (18); 13. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (12); 14. 4S-Michael Stien (10); 15. 10-Trevor Serbus (15); 16. 17Z-Zach Foesch (19); 17. 91-Andrew Sullivan (20); 18. 7-Johnny Sullivan (21); 19. 13X-Eli Hargreaves (17); 20. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (16); 21. (DNF) 05-Brandon Allen (14).