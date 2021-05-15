Reutzel Wins Morgan Cup Feature at Williams Grove

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (May 15, 2021) — Aaron Reutzel dominated the Morgan Cup Saturday with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Williams Grove Speedway. After winning his heat race and the dash, Reutzel led every lap in route to the feature victory. Giovanni Scelzi, Lance Dewease, Anthony Marci, and Kerry Madsen rounded out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Morgan Cup

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Saturday May 15, 2021

Feature:

1. 83-Aaron Reutzel

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi

3. 69K-Lance Dewease

4. 39M-Anthony Macri

5. 14-Kerry Madsen

6. 57-Kyle Larson

7. 9-James McFadden

8. 15-Donny Schatz

9. 1S-Logan Schuchart

10. 11-T.J. Stutts

11. 19M-Brent Marks

12. 49-Brad Sweet

13. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild

14. 2-David Gravel

15. 48-Danny Dietrich

16. 41-Carson Macedo

17. 51-Freddie Rahmer

18. 6-Ryan Smith

19. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

20. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.

21. 99M-Kyle Moody

22. 24-Jeff Halligan

23. 11K-Kraig Kinser

24. 39-Chase Dietz

25. 27S-Alan Krimes

26. 1W-Brandon Rahmer

27. 75-Tyler Ross