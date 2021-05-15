Reutzel Wins Morgan Cup Feature at Williams Grove

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (May 15, 2021) — Aaron Reutzel dominated the Morgan Cup Saturday with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Williams Grove Speedway. After winning his heat race and the dash, Reutzel led every lap in route to the feature victory. Giovanni Scelzi, Lance Dewease, Anthony Marci, and Kerry Madsen rounded out the top five.
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series
Morgan Cup
Williams Grove Speedway
Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
Saturday May 15, 2021
Feature:
1. 83-Aaron Reutzel
2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi
3. 69K-Lance Dewease
4. 39M-Anthony Macri
5. 14-Kerry Madsen
6. 57-Kyle Larson
7. 9-James McFadden
8. 15-Donny Schatz
9. 1S-Logan Schuchart
10. 11-T.J. Stutts
11. 19M-Brent Marks
12. 49-Brad Sweet
13. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild
14. 2-David Gravel
15. 48-Danny Dietrich
16. 41-Carson Macedo
17. 51-Freddie Rahmer
18. 6-Ryan Smith
19. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss
20. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.
21. 99M-Kyle Moody
22. 24-Jeff Halligan
23. 11K-Kraig Kinser
24. 39-Chase Dietz
25. 27S-Alan Krimes
26. 1W-Brandon Rahmer
27. 75-Tyler Ross