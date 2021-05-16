Photo Gallery: All Stars/IRA and Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars at Joliet

All Star Circuit of Champions, Interstate Racing Association, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars
Parade lap for the All Star Circuit of Champions featuring Kyle Reinhardt (#91), Tyler Courtney (#7), Rico Abreu (#24), and Cory Eliason (#26). (Mark Funderburk photo)

Related Stories: