Photo Gallery: All Stars/IRA and Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars at Joliet All Star Circuit of Champions, Interstate Racing Association, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars Parade lap for the All Star Circuit of Champions featuring Kyle Reinhardt (#91), Tyler Courtney (#7), Rico Abreu (#24), and Cory Eliason (#26). (Mark Funderburk photo) T.J. Smith (#69) and Tim Cox (#40). (Mark Funderburk photo) Rusty Egan (#50) and Jimmy Sivia (#91). (Mark Funderburk photo) Ryan Sielski. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Reinhardt (#91) and Tyler Courtney (#7). (Mark Funderburk photo) Cory Eliason (#26) and Kyle Reinhardt (#91). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tate Hensley (#70H) and Dennis Spitz (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Reinhardt. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Reinhardt. (Mark Funderburk photo) Seth Johnson (#99) and Tim Cox (#40). (Mark Funderburk photo) Ryan Zielski (#14J) and Jake Kouba[ (#6). (Mark Funderburk photo) Nathan Crane (#19X) and Ryan Zielski (#14X). (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris Klemko (#70) and Tim Cox (#40). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Reinhardt. (Mark Funderburk photo) Seth Johnson (#99J) and Natalie Klemko (#20) (Mark Funderburk photo) Ryan Sielski in victory lane Saturday at the Dirt Oval at Route 66. (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap for the All Star Circuit of Champions featuring Kyle Reinhardt (#91), Tyler Courtney (#7), Rico Abreu (#24), and Cory Eliason (#26). (Mark Funderburk photo) Seth Johnson (#99) and Nathan Crane (#19X). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Reinhardt. (Mark Funderburk photo) Allen Hafford (#38), Jimmy Kouba (#6) and Ryan Zielski (#14) racing for the lead Saturday at the Dirt Oval at Route 66. (Mark Funderburk photo)