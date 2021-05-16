Photo Gallery: BOSS at Gas City I-69 Speedway Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series, Gas City I-69 Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Brady Bacon. (Jim Fisher photo) Brayden Clark. (Jim Fisher photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (Jim Fisher photo) Dallas Hewitt. (Jim Fisher photo) Luke Hall goes for a tumble off turns one and two at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) Thomas Meseraull (#00) and Rob Caho Jr. (Jim FIsher photo) Luke Hall goes for a tumble off turns one and two at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) Ryan Barr. (Jim Fisher photo) Brady Bacon in victory lane Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) Shane Cottle. (Jim Fisher photo) Luke Hall goes for a tumble off turns one and two at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) Ben Knight. (Jim Fisher photo) Luke Hall goes for a tumble off turns one and two at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) Katlynn Leer. (Jim Fisher photo) Brady Bacon. (Jim Fisher photo) Anthony D’Alessio. (Jim Fisher photo) Mike Miller. (Jim Fisher photo) Brady Bacon celebrating his victory with the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) Related Stories: Grant Charges from 15th to Win BOSS Feature at Lawrenceburg Bacon Wins BOSS Feature at Gas City I-69 Speedway KTJ Victorious in Gas City Sprints Dallas Hewitt Wins BOSS Feature at Montpelier Thomas Wins MSCS Feature at Gas City BOSSBuckeye Outlaw Sprint SeriesGas City I-69 SpeedwayPhoto Gallery