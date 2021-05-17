Henderson and Lambertz Triumphant at Huset’s Speedway

From Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 16, 2021) – Justin Henderson, Billy Prouty and John Lambertz were victorious on Sunday night at Huset’s Speedway.

Henderson was hungry to avenge misfortune that cost him a shot to capture the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig season opener one week ago and it showed on Sunday when the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association invaded the oval.

Following a red flag – the first of three red flags and five total cautions during the 25-lap feature – on the start of the main event, eighth-starting Henderson hustled to second on the opening lap before he powered around Carson McCarl for the top spot in turns one and two on Lap 2.

Cautions played into Henderson’s favor during the first NOSA race at Huset’s Speedway since May 2011 as he was given a clean track while facing heavy traffic on Lap 7, Lap 12 and Lap 17. The final caution – on Lap 18 – set up an eight-lap race to the finish and traffic only slowed Henderson a bit in the final circuit as he earned his first triumph of the season by 0.942 of a second.

“I’m so out of breath from celebrating it if you can believe that,” he noted during the Victory Lane interview that followed a couple of shouts and arm pumps. “Last week was a bit of a mishap. Things happen in racing. We redeemed ourselves tonight.”

McCarl finished second with Cody Ledger placing third. Jack Dover garnered the Hard Charger Award after maneuvering from 23rd to fourth and Jody Rosenboom rounded out the top five.

Skylar Prochaska and Jack Croaker set quick time during their qualifying groups before McCarl, Wade Nygaard, Austin Pierce and Ledger picked up heat race victories. Brant O’Banion was the B Main winner.

Prouty won the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks A Main in a photo finish for his first-ever triumph at Huset’s Speedway. Prouty held a comfortable lead for most of the 15-lap race until traffic in the waning laps allowed Colby Klaassen to make a bid for the victory.

Klaassen shaved approximately three quarters of a second off Prouty’s advantage to pull within a half second coming to the white flag. The difference tightened through turns one and two with Prouty diving low entering turn three. Klaassen committed to the high lane as a driver being lapped was in the middle. Klaassen briefly put the nose of his race car in front as the drivers entered turn four, but Prouty’s momentum on the bottom lane was enough to win by 0.021 of a second.

“Great, great race,” Prouty beamed in Victory Lane. “I love this place. We’ve had good runs here, but never sealed the deal. Now we’ve done it.”

Tim Dann was third with Matt Steuerwald fourth and Cory Yeigh fifth.

Zach Olivier and JJ Zebell each won a heat race.

Lambertz survived a couple of early restarts and traffic in the final laps to lead the distance of the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series 20-lap feature.

“The track was pretty quick on the bottom and kinda played into my favor,” he said. “I’m pretty tired. It’s still early in the season to be in racing shape.”

Jansen posted a second-place showing with Micah Slendy third, 12 th-starting Mike Moore fourth and Shane Fick fifth.

Brandon Bosma, Lambertz and Jansen were the heat race winners.

Huset’s Speedway hosts Growmark FS Night featuring Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series next Sunday.

Huset’s Speedway

Brandon, South Dakota

Sunday May 16, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying A

1. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 11.319 (8)

2. 2KS-Matt Juhl, 11.393 (1)

3. 14T-Tim Estenson, 11.414 (5)

4. 4-Cody Hansen, 11.443 (14)

5. 27-Carson McCarl, 11.449 (13)

6. 9N-Wade Nygaard, 11.472 (4)

7. 22-Riley Goodno, 11.492 (16)

8. 16-Gregg Bakker, 11.522 (12)

9. ACE-Dusty Zomer, 11.644 (2)

10. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 11.681 (15)

11. 26-Blake Egeland, 11.727 (9)

12. 8H-Jade Hastings, 11.786 (3)

13. 47-Brant O’Banion, 11.891 (6)

14. 0-Alex Schriever, 12.423 (7)

15. (DQ) 11M-Brendan Mullen, 11.423 (11)

16. (DQ) 2X-Tony Rustad, 11.559 (10).

Qualifying B

1. 8-Jack Croaker, 11.231 (12)

2. 7-Justin Henderson, 11.304 (9)

3. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 11.363 (14)

4. 33-James Broty, 11.367 (6)

5. 2A-Austin Pierce, 11.388 (5)

6. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 11.411 (4)

7. 23W-Scott Winters, 11.475 (16)

8. 35L-Cody Ledger, 11.499 (8)

9. 4K-Kris Spitz, 11.526 (15)

10. 81-Jack Dover, 11.551 (11)

11. 55-Nick Ranten, 11.577 (10)

12. 20A-Jordan Adams, 11.609 (7)

13. 17-Zach Omdahl, 11.729 (13)

14. 05-Colin Smith, 11.842 (1)

15. 12-Tyler Drueke, 12.261 (3)

16. 10S-Josh Swangler, 12.274 (2)

17. 99-Jordan Graham, 12.569 (17).

Heat Race #1

1. 27-Carson McCarl (2)

2. 22-Riley Goodno (1)

3. 35-Skylar Prochaska (4)

4. 14T-Tim Estenson (3)

5. 26-Blake Egeland (6)

6. ACE-Dusty Zomer (5)

7. 11M-Brendan Mullen (8)

8. 47-Brant O’Banion (7).

Heat Race #2

1. 9N-Wade Nygaard (2)

2. 16-Gregg Bakker (1)

3. 2KS-Matt Juhl (4)

4. 8H-Jade Hastings (6)

5. 101-Chuck McGillivray (5)

6. 0-Alex Schriever (7)

7. 4-Cody Hansen (3)

8. 2X-Tony Rustad (8).

Heat Race #3

1. 2A-Austin Pierce (2)

2. 14-Jody Rosenboom (3)

3. 8-Jack Croaker (4)

4. 4K-Kris Spitz (5)

5. 17-Zach Omdahl (7)

6. 12-Tyler Drueke (8)

7. 23W-Scott Winters (1)

8. 55-Nick Ranten (6)

DNS: 99-Jordan Graham.

Heat Race #4

1. 35L-Cody Ledger (1)

2. 7-Justin Henderson (4)

3. 20A-Jordan Adams (6)

4. 05-Colin Smith (7)

5. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (2)

6. 81-Jack Dover (5)

7. 33-James Broty (3)

8. 10S-Josh Swangler (8).

B-Main

1. 47-Brant O’Banion (2)

2. 11M-Brendan Mullen (4)

3. ACE-Dusty Zomer (1)

4. 81-Jack Dover (6)

5. 33-James Broty (9)

6. 4-Cody Hansen (7)

7. 0-Alex Schriever (3)

8. 12-Tyler Drueke (5)

9. 2X-Tony Rustad (10)

DNS: 23W-Scott Winters

DNS: 99-Jordan Graham

DNS: 51A-Elliot Amdahl

DNS: 55-Nick Ranten

DNS: 10S-Josh Swangler.

A-Main

1. 7-Justin Henderson (8)

2. 27-Carson McCarl (3)

3. 35L-Cody Ledger (6)

4. 81-Jack Dover (23)

5. 14-Jody Rosenboom (9)

6. ACE-Dusty Zomer (22)

7. 9N-Wade Nygaard (4)

8. 2KS-Matt Juhl (1)

9. 14T-Tim Estenson (13)

10. 8H-Jade Hastings (15)

11. 20A-Jordan Adams (12)

12. 16-Gregg Bakker (11)

13. 4K-Kris Spitz (14)

14. 2A-Austin Pierce (7)

15. 05-Colin Smith (16)

16. 17-Zach Omdahl (19)

17. 47-Brant O’Banion (20)

18. 11M-Brendan Mullen (21)

19. 101-Chuck McGillivray (17)

20. 8-Jack Croaker (5)

21. 22-Riley Goodno (10)

22. 33-James Broty (24)

23. 26-Blake Egeland (18)

24. 35-Skylar Prochaska (2).

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1

1. 23-Brandon Bosma (4)

2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (5)

3. 69-Mike Moore (7)

4. 98-Nate Barger (1)

5. 32T-Trefer Waller (6)

6. 8-Jacob Hughes (2)

7. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (3).

Heat Race #2

1. 12L-John Lambertz (1)

2. 8K-Micah Slendy (2)

3. 7-Shane Fick (4)

4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (5)

5. 22W-Aaron Werner (3)

6. 4W-Nathan Weiler (7)

7. 20-Brant O’Banion (6).

Heat Race #3

1. 81-Jared Jansen (1)

2. 5-Javen Ostermann (2)

3. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (5)

4. 17V-Casey Abbas (4)

5. 10-Lincoln Drewis (3)

6. 77-Taylor Ryan (7)

7. X-Josh Sterrett (6).

A-Main

1. 12L-John Lambertz (2)

2. 81-Jared Jansen (3)

3. 8K-Micah Slendy (4)

4. 69-Mike Moore (12)

5. 7-Shane Fick (7)

6. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (9)

7. 32T-Trefer Waller (13)

8. 98-Nate Barger (1)

9. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (11)

10. 8-Jacob Hughes (16)

11. 17-Lee Goos Jr (10)

12. 5-Javen Ostermann (5)

13. 20-Brant O’Banion (20)

14. 4W-Nathan Weiler (17)

15. 77-Taylor Ryan (18)

16. 10-Lincoln Drewis (15)

17. 22W-Aaron Werner (14)

18. 17V-Casey Abbas (8)

19. 23-Brandon Bosma (6)

20. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (19)

DNS: X-Josh Sterrett.