WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CARS SET TO RETURN TO SHARON SATURDAY AFTER A 14-YEAR ABSENCE

From Sharon Speedway

(Hartford, OH)…Sharon Speedway is ready to welcome back the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars to its 3/8-mile oval this Saturday night (May 22) for the first time in 14 years! Joining the World of Outlaws will be the non-wing Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars giving race fans a Sprint Car only doubleheader! Warmups are scheduled for approximately 6 p.m. with qualifying and racing to follow.

“The Greatest Show on Dirt” last appeared at Sharon on June 1, 2007 when the “King of the Outlaws”, Steve Kinser, scored the victory. A lot has changed since then as pretty much only Donny Schatz is still racing full-time with the WoO, and there’s an all new red clay surface at Sharon.

Several of the WoO drivers do have experience at Sharon and victories in fact including Sheldon Haudenschild and Aaron Reutzel with the All Stars, while current WoO points leader, Brad Sweet, was the winner of the 2012 non-sanctioned “Lou Blaney Memorial”. The majority of the other full-time WoO racers like Carson Macedo, David Gravel, Brock Zearfoss, James McFadden, Logan Schuchart, Kraig Kinser, and Gio Scelzi have competed with the All Stars at Sharon.

Heading into this weekend’s two-race swing in Ohio with $10,000 to-win on the line at both Attica and Sharon, Sweet leads both the win list (nine victories) and Series points. Gravel, Macedo, Reutzel, and Haudenschild are second through fifth in points and all have at least two victories with the WoO this year. Schatz currently sits sixth in points still in search of his first Series win of 2021, which will be milestone WoO victory #300 when it occurs. Schuchart, who is seventh in points, became the latest driver to score multiple wins this season capturing Tuesday night’s race at Bridgeport (NJ) Speedway.

Sharon meanwhile has held two “410” Sprint Car events in 2021. Justin Peck won his first career Sharon race on May 1 in the $6,000 to-win All Star show against a stout field of 41 cars, while George Hobaugh ended a near three-year winless drought capturing last Saturday night’s non-sanctioned show over the 30-car field. Sharon co-owner, Dave Blaney, has 94 career WoO victories and is the all-time leading active feature winner in the “410” division at Sharon with 34 victories.

The Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars will make their first of 11 appearances at Sharon on Saturday night. The RUSH Sprints have competed three times this year around the circuit with three different winners including Gale Ruth, Jr. (Tyler County), Chad Ruhlman (Tri-City), and Kevin Ruhlman (Tyler County).

Chad Ruhlman, was the 2018 and 2019 $5,000 RUSH Weekly Series Champion, and after taking 2020 off is back for a full season. Ruhlman is the only driver with multiple victories at Sharon with four to his credit. Andy Feil, Brian Ruhlman, Brian Woodhall, Jeremy Weaver, and Steve Pedley have one feature win at Sharon to their credit. The RUSH Sprints, which are powered by a 602 Chevrolet Performance crate engine from Pace Performance, are again competing for the $5,000 to-win Equipment Rental Options Weekly Series Championship.

There is no Sharon registration fee for the RUSH Sprint Cars. One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2021 season, please bring the registration form with you completed http://www.sharonspeedway.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/RegistrationFormSharon2021.pdf

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone. The fan zone, which includes a concessions and restrooms, debuted in 2020 during the COVID-19 shortened season. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

Pits passes will go on sale at 2 p.m. with grandstands at 4. Warmups are slated for approximately 6 p.m. followed by qualifying with heat races.

General admission for those 13 and over is $35, while reserve tickets are $39 for all ages. Students 6-12 are $10. Advance tickets can be purchased at the following link: https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&pid=8894471#/event/8894471 Kids five and under are free. Reserve seating is the top five rows of all frontstretch grandstands, while general admission is the remainder of the frontstretch seating along with the backstretch grandstands, and the infield fan zone.

Patio seating upgrades are just $5 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of admission. These can be upgraded at the track office on Saturday located on the second level of the main grandstand building. Pit passes are $45. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

Coming on Saturday, May 29 will see the UMP Mods return for their second of five appearances and will be joined by the RUSH Sprint Cars, Pro Stocks, and RUSH Sportsman Modifieds. Kids power wheel races will take place at intermission.

Sharon Speedway is owned by the Blaney, Weller, and Kirila Families and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on Twitter @sharonspdwy.