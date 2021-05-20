LAKESIDE USAC SPRINTS RAINED OUT

Kansas City, Kansas (May 20, 2021)………USAC’s AMSOIL National Sprint Car doubleheader weekend at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., scheduled for May 21-22, has been rained out.

Word from track owner Pete Howey and event promoter Track Enterprises is that due to the extensive precipitation that has accumulated throughout the week at the 4/10-mile dirt oval, and with a forecast calling for thunderstorms later Thursday and throughout the night into Friday, the track and the facility grounds would be too saturated to conduct this weekend’s racing events.

The pair of races were to be the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars’ first visit to Lakeside since 2017, and the first co-sanctioned event between three of USAC’s Sprint Car series: National, the Wholesale Batteries Midwest Wingless Racing Association and Wingless Sprints Oklahoma.

The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car season continues next Wednesday night, May 26, with the 51st running of the Tony Hulman Classic at Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track. Pits open at 2pm EDT, grandstands at 3pm, hot laps at 6:30pm with racing to follow. Adult general admission tickets are $25. Infield admission is $15. Pit passes are $30.

Advance tickets for both the Tony Hulman Classic and the following night’s Sumar Classic USAC Silver Crown race at Terre Haute on Thursday, May 27, are on sale now at www.tracpass.com. Tickets will also be available at the gate on each race day.

USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma now travels to The New Tulsa Speedway in Oklahoma for their next event on Friday, May 28. The USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association heads to Double X Speedway in California, Mo. on Sunday, May 30.