Justin Sanders Scores Victory at Ocean Speedway

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (May 21, 2021) — Justin Sanders won the sprint car feature Friday at Ocean Speedway. Joey Ancona, J.J. Ringo, Kyler Shaw, and Koen Shaw rounded out the top five.
Ocean Speedway
Watsonville, California
Friday May 21, 2021
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 17-Justin Sanders
2. 88A-Joey Ancona
3. 2K-J.J. Ringo
4. 92X-Kyler Shaw
5. 88-Koen Shaw
6. 69-Bud Kaeding
7. 61-Travis Labat
8. 21-Austin McCarl
9. 22-Keith Day Jr.
10. 8-Jeremy Chisum
11. 58-Jerry Bonnema
12. 34-Ryon Nelson
13. 72JR-Chris Nelson
14. 6D-Josh Chisum
15. 12-Jimmy Christian
16. 6-Cody Christensen
17. 92-Andy Forsberg
18. 3T-Nick Ringo
19. 72W-Kurt Nelson
20. 33H-Eric Humphries
21. 15T-Tristan Guardino
22. 25Z-Jason Chisum