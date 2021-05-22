Justin Sanders Scores Victory at Ocean Speedway

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (May 21, 2021) — Justin Sanders won the sprint car feature Friday at Ocean Speedway. Joey Ancona, J.J. Ringo, Kyler Shaw, and Koen Shaw rounded out the top five.

Ocean Speedway

Watsonville, California

Friday May 21, 2021

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 17-Justin Sanders

2. 88A-Joey Ancona

3. 2K-J.J. Ringo

4. 92X-Kyler Shaw

5. 88-Koen Shaw

6. 69-Bud Kaeding

7. 61-Travis Labat

8. 21-Austin McCarl

9. 22-Keith Day Jr.

10. 8-Jeremy Chisum

11. 58-Jerry Bonnema

12. 34-Ryon Nelson

13. 72JR-Chris Nelson

14. 6D-Josh Chisum

15. 12-Jimmy Christian

16. 6-Cody Christensen

17. 92-Andy Forsberg

18. 3T-Nick Ringo

19. 72W-Kurt Nelson

20. 33H-Eric Humphries

21. 15T-Tristan Guardino

22. 25Z-Jason Chisum