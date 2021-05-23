Leoffler Leads the Way at Eldora

ROSSBURG, Ohio (May 22, 2021) — Conner Leoffler won the National Racing Alliance feature during Casey’s General Stores Family Fun Night Saturday at Eldora Speedway. Leoffler, from Myrtle Beach South, Carolina, build up a commanding lead until Dylan Westbrook was able to make a pass for the lead late in the 25-lap main event. Westbrook’s pass for the lead was negated though when his teammate, Alex Hill, hit the wall and flipped in turn four. This reverted the field back to the previous lap with Leoffler in the lead. Leoffler would not give up the top spot the rest of the way winning over Westbrook and Jared Horstman. Randy Hannagan and J.J. Hickle rounded out the top five.
National Racing Alliance
Eldora Speedway
Rossburg, Ohio
Saturday May 22, 2021
Feature:
1. 22L-Conner Leoffler
2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook
3. 17-Jared Horstman
4. 22H-Randy Hannagan
5. 63-JJ Hickle
6. 11W-Harli White
7. 49-Shawn Dancer
8. 85-Dustin Daggett
9. 17H-Hud Horton
10. 23D-Devon Dobie
11. 11-Tim Allison
12. 2-Ricky Peterson
13. 28M-Conner Morrell
14. 18-Todd Heuerman
15. 35R-Ron Blair
16. 22S-Slater Helt
17. 70-Eli Lakin
18. 77X-Alex Hill
19. 12-Luke Hall
20. 46-Ryan Coniam
21. 22M-Dan McCarron
22. 24-Kobe Allison
23. 11N-Ed Neumeister
24. 35-Jason Shultz