Leoffler Leads the Way at Eldora

ROSSBURG, Ohio (May 22, 2021) — Conner Leoffler won the National Racing Alliance feature during Casey’s General Stores Family Fun Night Saturday at Eldora Speedway. Leoffler, from Myrtle Beach South, Carolina, build up a commanding lead until Dylan Westbrook was able to make a pass for the lead late in the 25-lap main event. Westbrook’s pass for the lead was negated though when his teammate, Alex Hill, hit the wall and flipped in turn four. This reverted the field back to the previous lap with Leoffler in the lead. Leoffler would not give up the top spot the rest of the way winning over Westbrook and Jared Horstman. Randy Hannagan and J.J. Hickle rounded out the top five.

National Racing Alliance

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Saturday May 22, 2021

Feature:

1. 22L-Conner Leoffler

2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook

3. 17-Jared Horstman

4. 22H-Randy Hannagan

5. 63-JJ Hickle

6. 11W-Harli White

7. 49-Shawn Dancer

8. 85-Dustin Daggett

9. 17H-Hud Horton

10. 23D-Devon Dobie

11. 11-Tim Allison

12. 2-Ricky Peterson

13. 28M-Conner Morrell

14. 18-Todd Heuerman

15. 35R-Ron Blair

16. 22S-Slater Helt

17. 70-Eli Lakin

18. 77X-Alex Hill

19. 12-Luke Hall

20. 46-Ryan Coniam

21. 22M-Dan McCarron

22. 24-Kobe Allison

23. 11N-Ed Neumeister

24. 35-Jason Shultz