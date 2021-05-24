Photo Gallery: All Star Circuit of Champions and Non-Wing Sprints at Kokomo Speedway Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Tyler Courtney (#7) and Zeb Wise (#10). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney (#7) and Zeb Wise (#10). (Jim Denhamer photo) Zeb Wise. (Jim Denhamer photo) Sterling Clinet (#31) and Ricky Peterson (#9X). (Jim Denhamer photo) Sam Hafertepe Jr. (#15H) and Giovanni Scelzi (#18). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney won the overall championship of the four night Indiana swing for the All Star Circuit of Champions. (Jim Denhamer photo) Parker Price-Miller (#19) and Paul McMahan (#5). (Jim Denhamer photo) Zeb Wise after winning the $26,000 to win All Star feature Sunday night at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Cole Ketchum (#41) and Sterling Cling (#31). (Jim Denhamer photo) Anthony D’Alessio (#01) and Ricky Lewis (#11L). (Jim Denhamer photo) Cory Eliason (#26) and Giovanni Scelzi (#18). (Jim Denhamer photo) Zeb Wise after winning the $26,000 to win All Star feature Sunday night at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Logan Seavey. (Jim Denhamer photo) Logan Seavey. (Jim Denhamer photo) Cole Macedo (#18) and Scotty Thiel (#73). (Jim Denhamer photo) Hunter Schuerenberg (#55) and Rico Abreu (#24). (Jim Denhamer photo) Logan Seavey being interviewed by Rob Goodman after winning at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Buddy Kofoid (#39) and Tyler Courtney (#7). (Jim Denhamer photo) Zeb Wise after winning the $26,000 to win All Star feature Sunday night at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Parker Price-Miller (#19) and Danny Dietrich (#48). (Jim Denhamer photo) Logan Seavey. (Jim Denhamer photo) Hunter Schuerenberg (#55) and Justin Peck (#13). (Jim Denhamer photo) Logan Seavey with his family and the Baldwin Racing team following their victory Sunday at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Blaney holds off Shaffer for Fremont Speedweek win Larson Caps Indiana Midget Week By Sweeping Kokomo Kinser Finds Victory Lane in World of Outlaws Return to Kokomo Darland Nabs Sprints, Tracy Hines Takes Midgets in “Kokomo Klash” Wayback Wednesday: All Stars at I-96 Speedway All Star Circuit of ChampionsKokomo SpeedwayPhoto Gallery