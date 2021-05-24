Photo Gallery: GLSS at Tri-City Motor Speedway Great Lakes Super Sprints, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Ryan Ruhl (#71H), Ralph Brakenberry (#2T), and Brad Lamberson (#27). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl with his wife and crew following his GLSS feature victory Friday at Tri-City Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Keith Sheffer (86) and Tony Bures (#58). (Jim Denhamer photo) Shane Simmons (#07) and Dustin Daggett (#85). (Jim Denhamer photo) Phil Gressman (#7C), Tony Bures (#58), and Gregg Dalman (#49T). (Jim Denhamer photo) Max Stambautgh (#5) and Brad Lamberson (#27). (Jim Denhamer photo) Shane Simmons (#07) and Dustin Daggett (#85). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl (#71H), Ralph Brakenberry (#2T), and Brad Lamberson (#27). (Jim Denhamer photo) Frank Neill (#88N) and Kyle Poortenga (#84). (Jim Denhamer photo) Phil Gressman (#7C) and Linden Jones (#14). (Jim Denhamer photo) Gary Fritts (#16) and Chris Webster (#38). (Jim Denhamer photo) Danny Sams III (#24D) and Brad Lamberson (#27). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jay Steinebach (#10S) and Linden Jones (#14). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl in victory lane following his GLSS feature victory Friday at Tri-City Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl in victory lane with Barry Marlow following his GLSS feature victory Friday at Tri-City Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl. (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl celebrating his GLSS feature victory Friday at Tri-City Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl takes the checkered flag Friday at Tri-City Motor Speedway with the Great Lakes Super Sprints. (Jim Denhamer photo) Danny Sams III (#24D) and Dustin Daggett (#85). (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Ruhl Wins at Tri-City Horstman Wins GLSS Feature at Tri-City Daggett Sweeps Tri-City Weekend with GLSS and MTS Victories Ruhl Wins GLSS Feature at Hartford Horstman wins GLSS feature at Tri-City GLSSGreat Lakes Traditional SprintsPhoto GalleryTri-City Motor Speedway