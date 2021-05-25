Croft Claims First Win of Season at Stockton Dirt Track

PETERSEN MEDIA

Returning to action over the weekend in Northern California, Willie Croft would turn in a masterful performance at the Stockton Dirt Track on Saturday night as he claimed his first feature event win of the season before picking up an eighth-place finish at Placerville Speedway on Sunday night.

“Saturday night my guys really worked hard, and we were awesome every time we hit the track,” Willie Croft said. “We put ourselves in a good spot in the feature event, and we were able to pick up our first win of the season.”

Running a two-heat race format at the Stockton Dirt Track, the Colfax, CA pilot would pick up a second-place finish during his first heat race and backed that up with a win in his second heat race.

Putting himself on the pole of the feature event, Croft would not be denied on this night. Just as he flexed his muscle through heat race action, Croft carried that speed into the feature event as he wired the field and picked up his first win of the season aboard his Holey Smokes BBQ/Rudeen/Art’s Craft Beer backed machine.

Sunday night Croft and company made the trip to Placerville Speedway for Sunday Funday, and Croft would continue to show speed as he timed in third fastest in his group during qualifications.

Needing to win his heat however, to make the draw, Croft’s fourth place finish would move him directly into the feature event, but he would find himself 10th on the starting grid.

A very big cushion had built up around the speedway on this night making the high side the preferred groove which put passing at a premium. Able to make up some ground over the course of the quick feature, Croft capped his weekend off with an eighth-place finish.

“It was good to get our first win out of the way, and to have a lot of speed both nights,’ Croft said. “Thanks to my guys for their hard work, hopefully we can build off of this and have a really good summer.”

Willie Croft Racing would like to thank Holey Smokes BBQ, Rudeen, Art’s Craft Beer Palace, Amerikote, ButlerBuilt , SCI, Brown and Miller, FK Rod Ends, Factory Kahne, Schoenfeld, Team Simpson, Stilo, Smith Precision Products, Kaeding Performance, AL Drivelines, XYZ, Vortex Wings, DoTerra and GUTS for their support in 2021.

2021 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-9, Wins-1, Top 5’s-4, Top 10’s-7.

ON TAP: Willie Croft is unsure where he will be in action at this coming weekend at the time of press.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with Willie Croft Racing by visiting www.williecroftracing.com. You can also follow him on Twitter @WillieCroft29.