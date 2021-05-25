Patriot Sprint Tour Heads West For One Of The Highest paying Weekends in Series History

By Paul Harkenrider

(Sodus, NY) In what is now one of the most anticipated race weekends on the 2021 Patriot Sprint Tour calendar, it becomes a reality as the tour will be heading to the state of Ohio for a massive three-day swing with a purse totaling up to over $80,000.

The weekend will start Friday, May 28 at the Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima, Ohio. Saturday, May 29 will be at the Wayne County Speedway in Orville, Ohio. Both of those events will be paying $2,500 to win. The weekend will conclude at the Waynesfield Speedway on Sunday, May 30 which pays a massive $12,000 to win. Fridays and Saturdays events will pay $400 to qualify while Sunday has a $500 starting pay. There will be $100 tow for each night.

Time trials will set the qualifying for all three nights with a top four inverting. The top three finishers from each of Fridays and Saturdays A Main will lock in to the top three rows for Sundays $12,000 to win show.

This will be a combined show with the National Racing Alliance which is a 360 touring series that travels throughout the state of Ohio. Both rules packages will be permitted from both series.

The Patriot Sprint Tour has held two events thus far in 2021, one being at the Outlaw Speedway where Davie Franek was the winner, and the most recent event was at the Woodhull Raceway where it was Chuck Hebing scoring the A-Main win.

Franek will be the point leader headed into this weekend with Jordan Thomas, Jared Zimbardi, Paulie Colagiovanni and Danny Varin completing the top five in points through two events.

This weekend’s events will be Patriot Points meaning the highest finishing Patriot Sprint Tour member will receive first place points. For example, if the highest finishing PST member finishes fourth, they will be scored with the 150 first place points.

Patriot Sprint Tour officials will be officiating all three nights of the weekend.

Howard and Johnson of Lima will be offering a “racers rate” of $75 per night.

Those who wish to seek more about this massive Memorial Day weekend can patriotsprinttour.com and you can also connect on our social media channels on facebook and Twitter/ Instagram by following @PatriotSprints.