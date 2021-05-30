McCune Wins American Speed U.S. Nationals

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (May 29, 2021) — Jimmy McCune, Joey Wykoff, and Kyle Edwards won features respectively during the American Speed U.S. Nationals Saturday at Kalamazoo Speedway. McCune won the Must See Racing main event taking the lead from Jason Blonde on lap 35. Blonde held on for second with Troy DeCaire, Joe Ligouri, and Jacob Dolinar.

Joey Wyckoff led the Must See Racing Lites feature wire to wire while Edwards won the Midwest Supermodified Series main event.

Kalamazoo Speedway

Kalamazoo, Michigan

Saturday May 29, 2021

Must See Racing Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 88-Jimmy McCune

2. 42-Jason Blonde

3. 36-Troy DeCaire

4. 13l-Joe Liquori

5. 48-Jacob Dolinar

6. 16-Nolen Allison

7. 9s-Charlie Schultz

8. 7-Tom Jewell

9. 85-Rick Holly

10. 11-Tom Geren

11. 8a-Adam Biltz

12. 4l-Anthony Linkenhoker

13. 26-Jeff Bloom

14. 8-Anthony McCune

15. 99l-LJ Grimm

16. 44-Teddy Alberts

Must See Racing Lites

Feature:

1. 90-Joey Wyckoff

2. 12-Dylan Watson

3. 92-Charlie Schultz

4. 63-James Rader

5. 15-Tim Henthorne

6. 52-Jason Rader

7. 51-Josh Sexton

8. 36-JJ Hemes

9. 9-Justin Stanley

10. 18-Lauren DePasquale

11. 99-Craig Sharfenberg

12. 21-Dale McQuillen

Midwest Supermodified Series

Feature:

1. 11-Kyle Edwards

2. 64-Jim Paller

3. 88-AJ Lesiecki

4. 19-Trent Stephens

5. 55-Rich Reid

6. 8-Jonathon Lesiecki

7. 1-Greg Furlong

8. 92-Larry Lehnert

9. 22-Mike McVetta

10. 36-JJ Henes

11. 30-Talon Stephens

12. 38-JD Evans