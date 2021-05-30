McCune Wins American Speed U.S. Nationals

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (May 29, 2021) — Jimmy McCune, Joey Wykoff, and Kyle Edwards won features respectively during the American Speed U.S. Nationals Saturday at Kalamazoo Speedway. McCune won the Must See Racing main event taking the lead from Jason Blonde on lap 35. Blonde held on for second with Troy DeCaire, Joe Ligouri, and Jacob Dolinar.
Joey Wyckoff led the Must See Racing Lites feature wire to wire while Edwards won the Midwest Supermodified Series main event.
Kalamazoo Speedway
Kalamazoo, Michigan
Saturday May 29, 2021
Must See Racing Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 88-Jimmy McCune
2. 42-Jason Blonde
3. 36-Troy DeCaire
4. 13l-Joe Liquori
5. 48-Jacob Dolinar
6. 16-Nolen Allison
7. 9s-Charlie Schultz
8. 7-Tom Jewell
9. 85-Rick Holly
10. 11-Tom Geren
11. 8a-Adam Biltz
12. 4l-Anthony Linkenhoker
13. 26-Jeff Bloom
14. 8-Anthony McCune
15. 99l-LJ Grimm
16. 44-Teddy Alberts
Must See Racing Lites
Feature:
1. 90-Joey Wyckoff
2. 12-Dylan Watson
3. 92-Charlie Schultz
4. 63-James Rader
5. 15-Tim Henthorne
6. 52-Jason Rader
7. 51-Josh Sexton
8. 36-JJ Hemes
9. 9-Justin Stanley
10. 18-Lauren DePasquale
11. 99-Craig Sharfenberg
12. 21-Dale McQuillen
Midwest Supermodified Series
Feature:
1. 11-Kyle Edwards
2. 64-Jim Paller
3. 88-AJ Lesiecki
4. 19-Trent Stephens
5. 55-Rich Reid
6. 8-Jonathon Lesiecki
7. 1-Greg Furlong
8. 92-Larry Lehnert
9. 22-Mike McVetta
10. 36-JJ Henes
11. 30-Talon Stephens
12. 38-JD Evans