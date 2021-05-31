Howard More Wins USCS Speedweek Feature at Old No. 1 Speedway

From Pete Walton

HARRISBURG, Ark. (May 30, 2021) — Howard Moore from Memphis, TN became the third different winner in as many nights by winning the USCS Sprint Speedweek Round #3 contest at Old No. 1 Speedway on Sunday night. Moore started third and then ran down early race leader Kyle Amerson from Montgomery, AL on lap six for the Iead, then proceeded to dominate the contest lapping all of the way up to sixth place in the caution free 30-lap event.

Carson Short from Marion, IL followed Moore under the checkers in the runner-up spot. Byhalia, Mississippi’s Dale Howard got his third Speedweek top five in third place.

The previous night’s winner at Riverside Speedway, Cody Gardner from Benton, AR finished fourth and two-time USCS National Champion, Jordon Mallett from Greenbrier, AR completed the top five.

Pennsylvanian Mark Smith was sixth followed by Marshall Skinner from Marion, AR in seventh. Kyle Amerson was eighth, defending and 13-time USCS National Champion Terry Gray from Bartlett, TN was ninth and Austin Wood from Atoka, TN rounded out the top ten.

Dale Howard kicked off the action by winning his third USCS Hoosier Speed Dash of the weekend. Amerson, Mark Smith, Jordon Mallett and Carson Short won heat races.

Cody Gardner qarnered the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award after advancing 8 positions in the main event.

The next USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour event is at Lexington 104 Speedway on Monday, May 31st at 7pm.

United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters

USCS Sprint Speedweek

Old No 1 Speedway

Harrisburg, AR

Sunday, May 30, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 29-Kyle Amerson[2]

2. 10-Terry Gray[4]

3. 99-Blake Jenkins[3]

4. 24-Jeffrey West Jr[1]

5. 27T-Curt Terrell[7]

6. 7E-Eric Gunderson[6]

7. 27J-Joseph Poe Jr[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. M1-Mark Smith[3]

2. 3-Howard Moore[5]

3. 44-Ronny Howard[4]

4. 12M-Greg Merritt[6]

5. 46-Jan Howard[1]

6. 13-Chase Howard[2]

DNS: 19-Jason Long

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Jordon Mallett[2]

2. 27-Austin Wood[1]

3. 26-Marshall Skinner[3]

4. 4-Danny Smith[6]

5. 10K-Dewayne White[4]

6. 91-Zach Pringle[5]

7. 8X-Tony Higgins[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 4S-Carson Short[2]

2. 47-Dale Howard[5]

3. 23P-Hunter Poe[1]

4. G6-Cody Gardner[6]

5. 88-BJ Gatewood[3]

6. 28-Jeff Willingham[4]

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 47-Dale Howard[2]

2. 3-Howard Moore[1]

3. 26-Marshall Skinner[3]

4. 10-Terry Gray[4]

5. 4-Danny Smith[5]

B Main (12 Laps)

1. 24-Jeffrey West Jr[3]

2. 23P-Hunter Poe[1]

3. 27T-Curt Terrell[2]

4. 10K-Dewayne White[4]

5. 91-Zach Pringle[7]

6. 88-BJ Gatewood[5]

7. 13-Chase Howard[9]

8. 28-Jeff Willingham[8]

9. 7E-Eric Gunderson[6]

10. 8X-Tony Higgins[10]

11. 27J-Joseph Poe Jr[11]

DNS: 46-Jan Howard

DNS: 19-Jason Long

A Main (30 Laps)

1. 3-Howard Moore[3]

2. 4S-Carson Short[6]

3. 47-Dale Howard[2]

4. G6-Cody Gardner[12]

5. 14-Jordon Mallett[5]

6. M1-Mark Smith[4]

7. 26-Marshall Skinner[14]

8. 29-Kyle Amerson[1]

9. 10-Terry Gray[7]

10. 27-Austin Wood[8]

11. 24-Jeffrey West Jr[15]

12. 10K-Dewayne White[18]

13. 4-Danny Smith[11]

14. 91-Zach Pringle[19]

15. 13-Chase Howard[21]

16. 12M-Greg Merritt[10]

17. 88-BJ Gatewood[20]

18. 23P-Hunter Poe[16]

19. 44-Ronny Howard[9]

20. 7E-Eric Gunderson[23]

21. 28-Jeff Willingham[22]

22. 27T-Curt Terrell[17]

23. 99-Blake Jenkins[13]