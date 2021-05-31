Jadon Rogers Wins MSCS Feature at Haubstadt

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (May 30, 2021) — Jadon Rogers won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature Sunday at Tri-State Speedway. Chase Stockon, Kendall Ruble, Stephen Schnapf, and Shane Cottle rounded out the top five.
Midwest Sprint Car Series
Tri-State Speedway
Haubstadt, Indiana
Sunday, May 30, 2021
Feature:
1. Jadon Rogers
2. Chase Stockon
3. Kendall Ruble
4. Stephen Schnapf
5. Shane Cottle
6. Critter Malone
7. Robert Ballou
8. Carson Garrett
9. Garrett Aitken
10. Brandon Mattox
11. Dustin Beck
12. Stan Beadles
13. Chet Williams
14. Aric Gentry
15. Kent Schmidt
16. Brandon Morin
17. Charles Davis Jr
18. Collin Ambrose
19. Kyle Cummins
20. Jake Bland
21. Brady Short