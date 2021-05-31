Jadon Rogers Wins MSCS Feature at Haubstadt

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (May 30, 2021) — Jadon Rogers won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature Sunday at Tri-State Speedway. Chase Stockon, Kendall Ruble, Stephen Schnapf, and Shane Cottle rounded out the top five.

Midwest Sprint Car Series

Tri-State Speedway

Haubstadt, Indiana

Sunday, May 30, 2021

Feature:

1. Jadon Rogers

2. Chase Stockon

3. Kendall Ruble

4. Stephen Schnapf

5. Shane Cottle

6. Critter Malone

7. Robert Ballou

8. Carson Garrett

9. Garrett Aitken

10. Brandon Mattox

11. Dustin Beck

12. Stan Beadles

13. Chet Williams

14. Aric Gentry

15. Kent Schmidt

16. Brandon Morin

17. Charles Davis Jr

18. Collin Ambrose

19. Kyle Cummins

20. Jake Bland

21. Brady Short