KRAMER CUP WILL HONOR MEMORY OF RACING LEGEND KRAMER WILLIAMSON THIS SATURDAY AT SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway will present the Eighth Annual Kramer Cup sanctioned by the United Racing Club at 7 p.m. this Saturday, June 5, to honor the memory of sprint car racing legend Kramer Williamson of Palmyra. The 25-lap 360 sprint car race will pay $2,573 to win and $273 to start.

Joining the 360 sprint cars will be the Apache Tree Service 305 sprint cars and A&A Auto Stores roadrunners in 20-lap and 12-lap main events, respectively.

This Saturday senior citizens with ID will be admitted grandstand general admission for just $10. Apache Tree Service of Middleburg will also sponsor the annual $500 Kids’ Money Scramble on the frontstretch of the speedway for three age groups: 4 and under, 5-9 years old, and 10-12 years old.

Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates at 5 p.m.

For fans who can’t make it to the track, the race will be available to purchase as a live PPV event on sprintcarunlimited.tv.

Keller’s Auto Body & Towing of Selinsgrove finished the beautiful custom pink trophy cup that will be presented to the winner of this weekend’s Kramer Cup memorial race.

Kramer Williamson succumbed to injuries he sustained in a sprint car racing accident at the Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown in August of 2013.

For most of his racing career, Williamson drove the famous “Pink Panther” No. 73 sprint car and won hundreds of races across the country as well as in Australia and Canada. He clinched sprint car track championships at Selinsgrove Speedway and Williams Grove Speedway, where he also was a former winner of the prestigious Williams Grove National Open.

In 2008, Williamson was recognized for his incredible accomplishments in auto racing when he was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Iowa.

At Selinsgrove Speedway, Williamson’s lone championship was in 1978. His first win in a super sprint car at the track was on Sept. 3, 1973, and his last was on Aug. 10, 1981. He is tied with Barry Camp of Beavertown for the ninth spot on the track’s all-time win list for super sprint cars with 25 career victories.

During the latter part of his career, Williamson had been touring on the URC circuit. He scored a single URC win at Selinsgrove on July 8, 1995, which was the last time he won a race at his former home track. In all, Williamson recorded 67 career wins and three championships with URC.

Mark Smith of Sunbury has won five of the seven Kramer Cups, with victories in last year’s race along with checkered flags in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018. Robbie Stillwaggon of Burlington, N.J., scored the prestigious win in 2015 and Ryan Smith of Kunkletown was the 2019 winner.

Members of the Williamson family are expected to be in attendance with one of the Pink Panther No. 73 sprint cars on display at the track. Race fans and teams are invited to wear pink apparel to honor the memory of Williamson.

Selinsgrove Speedway’s grand motorsports tradition began July 20, 1946, when Bill Holland of Philadelphia won the first race. Since that historic day, Holland went on to win the 1949 Indy 500, and many of motorsports’ most famous drivers have turned laps at the iconic half-mile dirt track designed by legendary Hollywood stuntman and race car driver Joie Chitwood. The speedway, celebrating its momentous 75th anniversary in 2021, will continue its legacy of rip-roaring open wheel and stock car racing this season and for future generations!

For the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE INFORMATION FOR SATURDAY, JUNE 5, 2021:

RACING:

United Racing Club 360 Sprint Cars (Kramer Cup)

PASS/IMCA 305 Sprint Cars

Roadrunners

SCHEDULE:

Pit Gates: 4PM

Grandstand Gates: 5PM

Qualifying: 7PM

ADMISSION:

Adults: $15

Senior Citizens (with ID): $10

Students (12-17): $10

Kids 11 & Under FREE GA

Pit Passes: $30

2021 Kramer Cup 360 Sprint Car Purse: 1) $2,573 2) $1,200 3) $1,000 4) $700 5) $600 6) $500 7) $475 8) $450 9) $425 10) $400 11) $375 12) $350 13) $325 14) $300 16-24) $273

Tow: $75