MONTH OF JUNE WILL FEATURE FIVE SPECIAL EVENTS AS PART OF SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY’S 75th ANNIVERSARY SEASON

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway’s 75th anniversary schedule will feature five special events during the month of June, beginning with back-to-back memorial races for 360 sprint cars honoring Kramer Williamson and Joe Whitcomb, at the historic Snyder County half-mile oval.

The speedway will kick off the blockbuster month at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, with the eighth annual running of the Kramer Cup to honor Williamson. The 25-lap main event, sanctioned by the United Racing Club, will pay $2,573 to win and $273 to start as an homage to the famous Pink Panther No. 73 sprint car Williamson drove during most of his career.

The June 5 program will also include the Apache Tree Service PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars and A&A Auto Stores roadrunners on Senior Citizens Night ($10 seniors general admission with ID). Apache Tree Service will also sponsor the annual $500 Kids’ Money Scramble. Grandstand gates open 5PM.

On Saturday, June 12, at 7 p.m., the Patriot Sprint Tour will sanction the 18th annual Joe Whitcomb Memorial. This 25-lap tribute race will pay $2,571 to win and $271 to start in reverence to Whitcomb’s No. 71 he raced at the track. The limited late models and roadrunners will also be in competition on Advanced Concrete Systems Night.

For the June 12 race, the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing will be on hand and a special $2,000 dash for the 360 sprint cars, the Lil’ Bob’s Dash for Cash, is being sponsored by the family of former race fan Robert Walter Jr. of Selinsgrove, with $500 going to the winner!

The following week, the speedway will host two national events, including a rare mid-week show Thursday, June 17, featuring the first appearance by the AMSOIL USAC National wingless sprint car series at the track since 1971 as part of this year’s Eastern Storm Tour.

The full-blown wingless 410 sprint cars will be joined by the growing USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint cars in the Thursday night thunder open wheel doubleheader show at 7:30 p.m. The legendary Mitch Smith was the winner of the only USAC national wingless sprint car series race staged at the track 50 years ago!

Two days later, on Saturday, June 19, the World of Outlaws Late Model Series returns to Selinsgrove for the 23rd annual Jeff’s Auto Body & Recycling Center Late Model National Open. The 40-lap Open will pay $10,000 to win and $1,000 to start for the super late models at 7:30 p.m. The limited late models will also be on the program.

Another edition of Stock Car Saturday Night will close out the huge month of racing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, on Sunbury Eagles Club Night, featuring the super late models, Mid-Atlantic modifieds, limited late models, and roadrunners. The June 26 show will also be Family Night with FREE student general admission for ages 17 and under.

Selinsgrove Speedway’s grand motorsports tradition began July 20, 1946, when Bill Holland of Philadelphia won the first race. Since that historic day, Holland went on to win the 1949 Indy 500, and many of motorsports’ most famous drivers have turned laps at the iconic half-mile dirt track designed by legendary Hollywood stuntman and race car driver Joie Chitwood. The speedway, celebrating its momentous 75th anniversary in 2021, will continue its legacy of rip-roaring open wheel and stock car racing this season and for future generations!

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook.