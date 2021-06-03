Badger Midgets invade Sycamore & Angell Park this Weekend

By Quinn McCabe

June 3, 2021- Sun Prairie, WI– The month of June brings with it an action-packed doubleheader weekend for the Badger Midgets. Sycamore Speedway is on the card for Saturday, June 5, and Angell Park Speedway is set for Sunday, June 6. This will be the first visit of the season to Sycamore Speedway and the second to Angell Park after a May 23 rain-shortened event there.

Sycamore Speedway has become an Illinois home for the Badger Midget Series over the last several seasons with many exciting races composed of side-by-side wheel-to-wheel action culminating in close finishes. The Badger Midget Series will make a total of seven trips to the 1/3 mile action track in 2021. Chase McDermand picked up victories in the final two events of the 2020 season at Sycamore Speedway and will likely be the odds on favorite heading into the night. Pit gates open at 4:00 pm with Hot Laps at 6:30 pm and racing to follow. Other racing action at the track includes Super Late Models, Street Stocks, and Pure Stocks.

Angell Park Speedway will look to get back on track when they host the Badger Midget Series and the All-Star Circuit of Champions joined by the Bumper to Bumper IRA Sprint Cars. Angell Park was silent in 2020, due to COVID, meaning that Jeff Zelinski was the last driver to visit victory lane at the track during the 2019 Corn Fest event. Pit gates will open at 3:00 pm with grandstands open at 4:00 pm and opening ceremonies at 6:30 pm.

Stay tuned to BMARA.com and the BMARA Racing Facebook page for additional announcements and information regarding events for the 2021 season.