Brad Lamberson Scores First Career GLSS Victory at I-96

From Bob Buffenbarger

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (June 4, 2021) — Brad Lamberson won his first career Great Lakes Super Sprints feature Friday night at I-96 Speedway. Lamberson from Parma, Michigan started on the pole and drove to victory over 10th starting Jared Horstman. Dustin Daggett, Max Stambaugh, and hard charger Brett Mann advanced 14 positions to round out the top five.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odesssa, Michigan

Friday, June 4, 2021

Feature:

1. 27-Brad Lamberson

2. 17-Jared Horstman

3. 85-Dustin Daggett

4. 5S-Max Stambaugh

5. 19-Brett Mann

6. 24D-Danny Sams III

7. 71H-Ryan Ruhl

8. 49T-Gregg Dalman

9. 14-Linden Jones

10. 12-Corbin Gurley

11. 16W-Chase Ridenour

12. 70-Eli Lakin

13. 28M-Connor Morrell

14. 84-Kyle Poortenga

15. 88N-Frank Neill

16. 7C-Phil Gressman

17. 8-Justin Ward

18. 10S-Jay Steinebach

19. 7B-Trevor Berry

20. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr.