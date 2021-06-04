Brad Lamberson Scores First Career GLSS Victory at I-96

From Bob Buffenbarger
LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (June 4, 2021) — Brad Lamberson won his first career Great Lakes Super Sprints feature Friday night at I-96 Speedway. Lamberson from Parma, Michigan started on the pole and drove to victory over 10th starting Jared Horstman. Dustin Daggett, Max Stambaugh, and hard charger Brett Mann advanced 14 positions to round out the top five.
Great Lakes Super Sprints
I-96 Speedway
Lake Odesssa, Michigan
Friday, June 4, 2021
Feature:
1. 27-Brad Lamberson
2. 17-Jared Horstman
3. 85-Dustin Daggett
4. 5S-Max Stambaugh
5. 19-Brett Mann
6. 24D-Danny Sams III
7. 71H-Ryan Ruhl
8. 49T-Gregg Dalman
9. 14-Linden Jones
10. 12-Corbin Gurley
11. 16W-Chase Ridenour
12. 70-Eli Lakin
13. 28M-Connor Morrell
14. 84-Kyle Poortenga
15. 88N-Frank Neill
16. 7C-Phil Gressman
17. 8-Justin Ward
18. 10S-Jay Steinebach
19. 7B-Trevor Berry
20. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr.