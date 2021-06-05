Courtney Wins in Wilmot for Fifth All Star Victory of 2021

From Tyler Altmeyer

WILMOT, Wis. (June 4, 2021) – “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney made it look easy on Friday night at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin, smooth sailing from the pole position to not only claim his fifth FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory of the 2021 season, his second in two days, but doing so in dominating fashion, ending the 30-lap All Stars versus IRA Outlaw Sprint Series contest by a final margin of victory equaling just over five seconds, lapping up to the 13th position in the process.

“This is a lot of fun, and when you have a great race car like this, you have to capitalize on it,” Tyler Courtney said in Wilmot victory lane. “Times like these come and go, but luckily we’re on the coming side of that right now. I just can’t say enough about this team. This whole Clauson Marshall deal is going really well right now. I don’t even know what to say, to be honest.”

Courtney, aboard the Clauson Marshall Racing/NOS Energy Drink/Turbo/No. 7BC sprint car, led each and every circuit at the Wilmot short track, and although the Indianapolis, Indiana-native maintained the point relatively unchallenged, lapped traffic between laps 15 and 20 did present a potential problem for the former USAC champion and the current All Star championship points leader. In fact, it was a five-car road block that Courtney was up against, but after five laps, utilizing patience and persistence to get through the roaming traffic jam, “Sunshine” persevered and made it out on the other side.

“This place can be tough in traffic, and you don’t know what’s going on behind you,” Courtney continued. “The bottom was starting to slow down so I knew the top was going to be coming in there at some point. It all came down to choosing the right line at the right time. A lapped car would miss his line and that allowed me to slip by. That happened with a few of them. Once I got clear, I was just worried about setting a solid pace and building a gap between myself and who was behind me.”

Ian Madsen, who shared the front row with Tyler Courtney, finished second at Wilmot, followed by Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason, Gio Scelzi, and Rico Abreu. Bill Balog, who was forced to surrender his initial starting position in row four due to a mechanical hiccup that he discovered during the four-wide salute, charged ahead from the tail to finish sixth.

With all stats considered, Courtney now owns nine podium finishes in his last ten races; all five All Star victories occurring since May 14.

With two down and two to go, All Stars versus IRA action will now move to the Plymouth Dirt Track at Sheboygan County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 5, followed by a Sunday night visit to Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie on June 6. Each of the remaining Wisconsin blockbusters will feature $6,000-to-win main events.