Daggett Scores GLSS Victory at Butler

QUICNY, Mich. (June 5, 2021) — Dustin Daggett had won virtually everywhere on dirt in the state of Michigan except Butler Motor Speedway. That changed Saturday when Daggett drove from his outside front row starting position to win the Great Lakes Super Sprint feature event. The victory was Daggett’s second of the 2021 season. Friday’s GLSS feature winner at I-96 Speedway, Brad Lamberson, followed Daggett over the finish line while Ryan Ruhl rounded out the podium.

Justin Adams won the Winged 410 feature event.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Butler Motor Speedway

Quincy, Michigan

Saturday, June 5, 2021

Qualifying

1. 71H-Ryan Ruhl, 14.421[18]

2. 24D-Danny Sams III, 14.540[9]

3. 85-Dustin Daggett, 14.551[21]

4. 17-Jared Horstman, 14.567[20]

5. 5S-Max Stambaugh, 14.618[23]

6. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 14.791[7]

7. 16W-Chase Ridenour, 14.812[19]

8. 27-Brad Lamberson, 14.894[22]

9. 14-Linden Jones, 15.048[8]

10. 86-Keith Sheffer, 15.060[4]

11. 58-Tony Bures, 15.095[2]

12. 70-Eli Lakin, 15.108[6]

13. 84-Kyle Poortenga, 15.125[5]

14. 28M-Conner Morrell, 15.155[14]

15. 12-Corbin Gurley, 15.208[15]

16. 16B-Zane Devault, 15.232[17]

17. 7C-Phil Gressman, 15.355[10]

18. 16G-Nic Rogers, 15.412[12]

19. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 15.559[11]

20. 21T-Troy Chehowski, 15.600[24]

21. 07-Shane Simmons, 15.877[3]

22. 88N-Frank Neill, 16.009[13]

23. 38-Chris Webster, 16.204[16]

24. 54-Joel Hummel, 18.732[1]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 16W-Chase Ridenour[2]

2. 71H-Ryan Ruhl[4]

3. 17-Jared Horstman[3]

4. 16B-Zane Devault[6]

5. 86-Keith Sheffer[1]

6. 84-Kyle Poortenga[5]

7. 10S-Jay Steinebach[7]

8. 88N-Frank Neill[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 27-Brad Lamberson[2]

2. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]

3. 5S-Max Stambaugh[3]

4. 58-Tony Bures[1]

5. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]

6. 7C-Phil Gressman[6]

7. 21T-Troy Chehowski[7]

8. 38-Chris Webster[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]

2. 14-Linden Jones[2]

3. 12-Corbin Gurley[5]

4. 16G-Nic Rogers[6]

5. 70-Eli Lakin[1]

6. 07-Shane Simmons[7]

7. 49T-Gregg Dalman[3]

8. 54-Joel Hummel[8]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 7C-Phil Gressman[2]

2. 84-Kyle Poortenga[1]

3. 49T-Gregg Dalman[6]

4. 10S-Jay Steinebach[4]

5. 88N-Frank Neill[7]

6. 21T-Troy Chehowski[5]

7. 07-Shane Simmons[3]

8. 38-Chris Webster[8]

9. 54-Joel Hummel[9]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 85-Dustin Daggett[2]

2. 27-Brad Lamberson[3]

3. 71H-Ryan Ruhl[4]

4. 24D-Danny Sams III[6]

5. 17-Jared Horstman[7]

6. 16W-Chase Ridenour[1]

7. 5S-Max Stambaugh[8]

8. 86-Keith Sheffer[13]

9. 14-Linden Jones[5]

10. 7C-Phil Gressman[16]

11. 12-Corbin Gurley[9]

12. 16G-Nic Rogers[12]

13. 28M-Conner Morrell[14]

14. 10S-Jay Steinebach[19]

15. 84-Kyle Poortenga[17]

16. 58-Tony Bures[11]

17. 16B-Zane Devault[10]

18. 49T-Gregg Dalman[18]

19. 70-Eli Lakin[15]

20. 88N-Frank Neill[20]