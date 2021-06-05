Weir Wins at Gas City

GAS CITY, Ind. (June 4, 2021) — “Stomp and Steer” Scotty Weir picked up his first feature victory of the 2021 season in the non-wing sprint car division Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Weir from Marion, Indiana topped Shane Concrkum, Matt McDonald, Max Adams, and Aaron Leffel for the win.
Bryce Massingill won the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series main event.
Gas City I-69 Speedway
Gas City, Indiana
Friday June 4, 2021
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 4p-Scotty Weir
2. 24p-Shane Cockrum
3. 5-Matt Mcdonald
4. 57-Max Adams
5. 12-Aaron Leffel
6. 20-Tyler Kendall
7. 01-Anthony D’Alessio
8. 21-Travis Hery
9. 78-Adam Byrkett
10. 42-Brayden Clark
11. 77fr-Ryan Thomas
12. 87-Paul Dues
13. 11-Aaron Davis
14. 81-Chase Jones
15. 24-Landon Simon
16. 9z-Zack Pretorius
17. 99-Jack James
18. 27-Evan Mosley