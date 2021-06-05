Weir Wins at Gas City

GAS CITY, Ind. (June 4, 2021) — “Stomp and Steer” Scotty Weir picked up his first feature victory of the 2021 season in the non-wing sprint car division Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Weir from Marion, Indiana topped Shane Concrkum, Matt McDonald, Max Adams, and Aaron Leffel for the win.

Bryce Massingill won the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series main event.

Gas City I-69 Speedway

Gas City, Indiana

Friday June 4, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 4p-Scotty Weir

2. 24p-Shane Cockrum

3. 5-Matt Mcdonald

4. 57-Max Adams

5. 12-Aaron Leffel

6. 20-Tyler Kendall

7. 01-Anthony D’Alessio

8. 21-Travis Hery

9. 78-Adam Byrkett

10. 42-Brayden Clark

11. 77fr-Ryan Thomas

12. 87-Paul Dues

13. 11-Aaron Davis

14. 81-Chase Jones

15. 24-Landon Simon

16. 9z-Zack Pretorius

17. 99-Jack James

18. 27-Evan Mosley