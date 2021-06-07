ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF KOKOMO “SMACKDOWN”

By Richie Murray

Kokomo, Indiana (June 5, 2021)………Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts has been named the title sponsor for the 10th annual Sprint Car Smackdown on August 26-27-28 at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway.

A longtime supporter of USAC and open wheel dirt track racing, Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts, based out of Warsaw, Ind., is an authorized inTech Trailer, United, Featherlite, ATC, Legend, Alumitech, Haulmark, and EZ Go dealership in the northern part of the Hoosier state.

Tony Elliott and wife Cindy expanded the business after Tony’s racing career began winding down, a career which included two USAC National Sprint Car championships (1998 & 2000), plus eight Kokomo Speedway sprint car track titles and eight USAC National Sprint Car feature wins at Kokomo.

Since Tony’s passing, the business continues on with Cindy and Tony’s brother, Jim, and their support of the sport has never wavered.

This year’s Sprint Car Smackdown will be the biggest and best yet with an increased share of $15,000 for the winner of the final night along with increased payouts throughout the field for the three-night event.

“Smackdown” preliminary events on Thursday, Aug. 26 and Friday, Aug. 27 will feature complete programs for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, culminating in 30-lap feature races each night. Both nights will feature sprint cars only without a support class.

On the third and final night, Saturday, Aug. 28, the $15,000 to win 40-lap feature will close out the spectacular weekend in grand fashion, which will be preceded by heat races, the popular “King of the Hill” two-car races, and the final chance for drivers to lock themselves into a coveted spot for the A-Main.

In a change from recent years, USAC Regional Midgets will now serve as the support class to the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship to form an enticing USAC doubleheader.

Tickets for Sprint Car Smackdown X are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call (815) 468-8690. The three-day pass is $85, saving you $10 at the gate if purchased individually. Single-day tickets will be sold at the main ticket window on race days.

“Smackdown” has been a premier event on the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship calendar since its inception in 2012. Chock full of highly competitive and unpredictable racing action, the annual late-summer weekend at the quarter-mile dirt oval, which is located about an hour north of Indianapolis, has been a fan favorite since its debut a decade ago.

Former winners of the final night of Sprint Car Smackdown include Bryan Clauson (2012), Dave Darland (2013-14-15), Kevin Thomas Jr. (2016), Tyler Courtney (2017-19-20) and Justin Grant (2018).