Sanders Scores Sixth Ocean Speedway Win of Season

PETERSEN MEDIA

The winning continued for Justin Sanders over the weekend as he stopped in at his home trac, Ocean Speedway, and recorded his sixth win of the season at the facility on Friday night, giving him 14 on the season.

“We have been working on our car so long, and Friday night it felt really good,” Sanders said. “A lot of the R and D we have been doing is paying off, and it is great to get another win here and it’s that much more special with fans in the stands.”

Sanders got his night off to a very quick start on Friday as he would briefly break the qualifying track record at Ocean Speedway only to be outdone by Keith Day Jr, a few cars later. Ending up second fastest in time trials, Sanders would line the North County Plastering/Andy’s Construction/Roadside 24hr Service machine up in the second row of his heat race.

Picking up a pair of positions in preliminary action, Sanders would record a second-place finish and move into the all-important Dash later in the night. Finishing second in the Dash to Keith Day, Jr, Sanders would line up on the front row against the youngster as he looked for his sixth win of the year at the track he cut his teeth at.

When the green flag was displayed to the field, it was Sanders getting the early jump as he quickly began opening his lead up. Setting a nice pace, Sanders would open his lead up to nearly half a second over the field until the caution flew and bunched everyone back up on the 12th lap.

Despite a couple more stoppages later in the race, Sanders would be unphased on this night, as he kept his family-owned entry up front, as he cruised to his 101st career feature event win.

“A big thank you to everyone who supports our team, and lends a hand at the track,” Sanders said. “The Summer is just getting started, and there are some big race coming up that we would sure like to win.”

Justin and his team would like to thank North County Plastering, Alkaline88, Andy’s Construction, Roadside 24hr Service, Wicked Cushion, Roger’s Diner, Factory Kahne, BG Labels and Tee’s, Walker Performance Filtration, Dixon and Son Tires, Ernie’s Service Center, East Lake Village, FK Rod Ends, Triple X Race Co., DMI, Keizer Wheels, Wings Unlimited, Ti64 Titanium, AIS Heating and Sheet Metal, Fred Lint and Family, JonSan Racing, Sandblast Service, G&N Construction, Steitz Towing, Durden Construction, Ernie’s Service Center, and Steve Duppman Racing for their continued support in 2021.

ON TAP: Sanders will be back in action on Friday night at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, CA and on Saturday night at Placerville Speedway in Placerville, CA

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-28, Wins-14, Top 5’s-19, Top-10’s-22

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with Justin Sanders by visiting his website, www.teamsandersmotorsports.com.