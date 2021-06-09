Airport Raceway Welcomes TBJ Promotions’ Midget Round Up June 18-19

Inside Line Promotions

OWASSO, Okla. (June 8, 2021) – The Midget Round Up presented by the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau will make its second attempt at the sixth edition of the TBJ Promotions event on June 18-19.

Inclement weather forced the postponement of the event at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan., last month. Fortunately, everything is looking up for the doubleheader in the middle of this month.

The Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association sanctions the midget competition and the NOW600 Series Winged ‘A’ Class and Restricted ‘A’ Class divisions will race both nights as well.

“We’ve had to go to Plan B the last couple of years because of Mother Nature, but the event has always gone well when the weather cooperates so we’re looking for more of that later this month,” TBJ Promotions Founder Tony Bruce Jr. said. “There should be a great field of talented midget and micro sprint drivers ready to put on a show for the fans each night.”

Tickets are $15 for adults on June 18 and $20 on June 19. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free both nights.

The front gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. each night.

There is limited reserved spectator parking at the track available. To purchase a spot, call 620-287-3695.

TBJ Promotions would like to thank the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Johnson Septic Tank Services, Jax Sports Grille, Direct Fireworks, Maupin’s Truck Service, Rapid Cost and Lewis Motors for their continued support of the event.

TBJ PROMOTIONS –

TBJ Promotions is in its 12th year of showcasing marquee events. The featured event in 2021 is the 6th annual Midget Round Up, which is June 18-19 at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan. For more information, visit http://www.TBJPromotions.com.