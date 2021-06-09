Paul Nienhiser Picks Up MOWA Win at Jacksonville Speedway

PETERSEN MEDIA

With a non-wing victory already to his credit at the Jacksonville Speedway, Paul Nienhiser was back at his home track with MOWA on Sunday night and had a very strong showing as he was dominant en route to his third win of the season.

“It has been a struggle each time we have brought the family-owned No. 9x out this far in 2021, but I have to thank my KO Motorsports team for really going over everything and getting us headed in the right direction on Sunday night,” Paul Nienhiser said.

Feeling a little better than he had up to date in hot laps, Nienhiser and company would go to work on the CAM2 Blue Blood Racing Oil/Mason Sound/Innovative Design backed machine before heat race action.

Lining up in the second row of his heat, Nienhiser would work his way forward and pick up a second-place finish. Feeling much better, the team continued to dial in the PNR entry, and as luck would have it, Nienhiser would pull the one pill in the feature event redraw.

Lining up on the pole of the feature event, Nienhiser would not be denied on this night. Getting his right rear up on the famed Jacksonville Speedway cushion, Nienhiser would quickly establish himself as the dominant car in the feature.

Continuing to open his lead up lap after lap, Nienhiser would pick up the win convincingly as he would have over a straightway advantage over second place when the checkered flag flew.

“It is always great to get a win at home, and again I really want to thank Rooster and everyone with KO Motorsports for really helping us get this car figured out,” Nienhiser said.

Nienhiser was also in action with MOWA on Friday night as he returned to the Scott Bonar machine one week after picking up a win with the Sprint Invaders. Unfortunately, at the end of hot laps, the team would lose an engine and be forced to scratch the rest of the night.

Nienhiser would like to thank CAM2 Blue Blood Racing Oil, Roadworks, Peterbilt, Mason Sound, Innovative Design, Bradshaw Custom Pumping, Wessler Bros. Agency, Bob Hawks Auto Body, Fierce Herbicide, Sunstoppers Window Tinting, Engler Machine and Tool, FK Indy, Rider Racing Engines, Kaeding Performance, Smith Titanium Products, Vortex Wings, Signature Signs and Design, and Team Simpson for their continued support.

2021 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-23, Wins-3, Top 5’s-5, Top 10’s-9

ON TAP: Nienhiser and the KO Motorsports team will be in action at Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis, IN on Wednesday night, before returning home to run the PNR entry at Jacksonville Speedway on Friday night.

