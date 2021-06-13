Macedo and Westbrook Victorious at Knoxville

From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 12, 2021) – Carson Macedo pulled off a sweep of the Brownell’s Big Guns Bash weekend featuring the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws at Knoxville Raceway. Saturday night, the Lemoore, California native used a last lap pass of Kerry Madsen to claim the win worth $10,000 aboard the Jason Johnson Racing #41. Dylan Westbrook won the 360 main event in similar fashion, a last lap pass. His win came aboard the Hill’s Racing #47x.

Macedo took off from his pole starting spot ahead of Madsen, Gio Scelzi, Aaron Reutzel and Parker Price-Miller. Sheldon Haudenschild entered the top five on lap three before Brock Zearfoss tumbled hard in turn three. He was uninjured.

Macedo chose the inside line on the double-file restart, and stretched his advantage. Haudenschild used the opportunity to gain fourth. Madsen gained on the leader and circled Macedo on the high side of turn four to take the point on lap six. Four circuits later, he was entering lapped traffic.

Haudenschild gained momentum as well, passing Scelzi for third on lap twelve. On lap 17, he reached Macedo and passed him for the runner-up spot. Macedo would come back, however, capitalizing on a mistake by Haudenschild as the track yielded to rubber-down conditions on the bottom.

Madsen’s line on the bottom seemed to loosen, and Macedo gained on him late. Entering turn two of the final lap, he raced under the leader to snatch the win and a sweep of the weekend. Haudenschild held onto third, ahead of Scelzi and Logan Schuchart. Reutzel, Brent Marks, James McFadden, Parker Price-Miller and Brian Brown rounded out the top ten. Scelzi and Schuchart set quick times in their respective groups, and both were joined by Macedo and Schuchart as heat winners. Macedo won the Dash and Scott Bogucki claimed the B.

“I feel like my racecar was really good the whole event there,” said Macedo in Victory Lane. “I didn’t know where to run at times. I’m thinking I’m plugging pretty good laps around the bottom there, and Kerry got a lane up there working and got by me. In traffic, he was superb. I couldn’t quite get through there as well. There at the end, Sheldon got by me, and I plugged the bottom of three and four really nice trying to get back by him. I realized how much better it was, if I was a little more patient and stayed down a little bit longer. When I got back up to Kerry, I realized he was making the same mistake…he was fading out. I plugged the bottom really well, and was trying to set him up to pass him in three and four. It just worked out that he slid up out of the bottom (in turn two).”

“I kind of got really tight there in dirty air,” said Madsen. “When I made a move on one of the Kahne cars, it was pretty aggressive in the rubber, and I thought we should be ok. I should have brought that home for sure. This car is so fun to drive. I feel like I let the boys and the team down on this one, but I think we can get some.”

“The guys have been working really hard,” said Haudenschild. “They have me feeling really good here. I feel like we had a good half of the race, and we were there at the end. There’s not much more you can ask for. I made a mistake and Carson capitalized. I’ll just learn and keep ripping. I feel like we have a good base, and we’ll move along from there.”

Ryan Giles led early in the 18-lap 360 main event over Carson McCarl, Clint Garner, Dylan Westbrook and Ricky Montgomery. Jamie Ball quickly entered the top five, and when Westbrook bobbled on the bottom of turn two on the third lap, took fourth. Westbrook also surrendered fifth to Josh Higday, but recovered the following lap to regain that spot.

Giles entered lapped traffic on lap six, and slowed a bit on lap seven. McCarl pounced to take the lead and pull away. Meanwhile, Westbrook was regaining his momentum and somehow fit between Ball and the wall above the turn three cushion to recover fourth on lap ten.

Westbrook was a man on a mission on the cushion, and pulled a slider to pass Garner for third on lap 12. He reeled in Giles, getting by him coming for the white flag. McCarl would slow a bit in traffic on lap seventeen, and after crossing the white flag, Westbrook shot through the middle of turns one and two to claim the lead and win the race to the checkers.

Westbrook, from Scotland, Ontario, became the second Canadian to win a 360 main event at Knoxville, joining Thomas Kennedy from Winnipeg, Manitoba. McCarl, Giles, Ball and Garner followed. Roger Crockett, Higday, Kaleb Johnson, Scott Bogucki and Montgomery completed the top ten. Westbrook set quick time, and Ball and Higday won heat races.

“That was really good,” said Westbrook in Victory Lane. “At the end of the race, I found a little rubber in the middle of the track right at the perfect time. It really worked out for us. We’ve been on a pretty good roll lately and have a bunch of podiums. It’s great to finally get a win here. We struggled here a lot…to come here and win is great!”

Join us Friday, June 18 for Town Crier Night! The 360 Sprints and Pace Performance Pro Sprints will be in action. Included will be make-up features for both classes from May 15. The Super Star Racing Experience (SRX) will also be practicing for their event on Saturday, June 19. Admission is just $10. For more information, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com or check Knoxville Raceway’s Facebook and Twitter.

410 Results

Time Trial Group One (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 18, Gio Scelzi, Fresno, CA (1), 15.809; 2. 14, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (4), 15.935; 3. 2KS, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (6), 16.131; 4. 41, Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA (17), 16.139; 5. 19, Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA (5), 16.148; 6. 2, David Gravel, Watertown, CT (11), 16.171; 7. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (2), 16.181; 8. 15, Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND (13), 16.200; 9. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (20), 16.207; 10. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (19), 16.218; 11. 11K, Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, IN (3), 16.224; 12. 49, Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA (14), 16.334; 13. 49J, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (9), 16.485; 14. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (10), 16.502; 15. 25, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (7), 16.527; 16. 3, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (12), 16.530; 17. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (18), 16.687; 18. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (8), 17.138; 19. 83A, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (15), 17.161; 20. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (16), NT.

Time Trial Group Two (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 1S, Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA (7), 16.021; 2. 5, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (6), 16.296; 3. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK (1), 16.480; 4. 55, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA (10), 16.528; 5. 83, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (11), 16.530; 6. 9, James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust. (3), 16.581; 7. 3Z, Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA (15), 16.668; 8. 1A, Jacob Allen, Hanover, PA (14), 16.786; 9. 83X, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (9), 16.814; 10. 17, Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH (13), 16.832; 11. 7, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (4), 16.868; 12. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (12), 16.871; 13. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (8), 16.903; 14. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (17), 16.937; 15. 9T, Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA (19), 17.026; 16. 15M, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (5), 17.302; 17. 5X, Presley Truedson, Kennedy, MN (2), 17.304; 18. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (18), 17.393; 19. 20G, Noah Gass, Mounds, OK (16), 17.744

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:16.1: 1. Gio Scelzi (1); 2. Matt Juhl (2); 3. Brent Marks (3); 4. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (5); 5. Kraig Kinser (6) / 6. Scott Bogucki (8); 7. AJ Moeller (4); 8. Josh Schneiderman (7); 9. Tasker Phillips (9); 10. Austin Miller (10)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:15.0: 1. Carson Macedo (2); 2. Kerry Madsen (1); 3. Brian Brown (5); 4. David Gravel (3); 5. Donny Schatz (4) / 6. Brad Sweet (6); 7. Ayrton Gennetten (8); 8. Joe Simbro (9); 9. Terry McCarl (7) DNS – Carson McCarl

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:12.8: 1. Logan Schuchart (1); 2. Aaron Reutzel (3); 3. Wayne Johnson (2); 4. Brock Zearfoss (4); 5. Justin Henderson (6) / 6. Lynton Jeffrey (5); 7. Sawyer Phillips (7); 8. Kasey Kahne (8); 9. Presley Truedson (9) DNS – Noah Gass

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Parker Price-Miller (1); 2. Sheldon Haudenschild (5); 3. James McFadden (3); 4. Davey Heskin (7); 5. Chris Martin (6); 6. McKenna Haase (2); 7. Riley Goodno (9); 8. Bobby Mincer (8); 9. Jacob Allen (4)

Dash, 6 Laps, 1:39.0: 1. Carson Macedo (2); 2. Kerry Madsen (1); 3. Aaron Reutzel (3); 4. Gio Scelzi (4); 5. Sheldon Haudenschild (6); 6. Parker Price-Miller (8); 7. Matt Juhl (5); 8. Logan Schuchart (7)

B main (started), 12 Laps, 3:33.9: 1. Scott Bogucki (3); 2. Brad Sweet (5); 3. Ayrton Gennetten (7); 4. Kasey Kahne (10); 5. Lynton Jeffrey (4); 6. Sawyer Phillips (6); 7. Tasker Phillips (13); 8. Josh Schneiderman (9); 9. AJ Moeller (1); 10. McKenna Haase (2); 11. Riley Goodno (8); 12. Joe Simbro (11); 13. Presley Truedson (14); 14. Austin Miller (17); 15. Bobby Mincer (12) DNS – Terry McCarl, Jacob Allen, Noah Gass, Carson McCarl

A main (started), 25 Laps, NT: 1. Carson Macedo (1); 2. Kerry Madsen (2); 3. Sheldon Haudenschild (5); 4. Gio Scelzi (4); 5. Logan Schuchart (8); 6. Aaron Reutzel (3); 7. Brent Marks (9); 8. James McFadden (12); 9. Parker Price-Miller (6); 10. Brian Brown (11); 11. David Gravel (15); 12. Donny Schatz (19); 13. Matt Juhl (7); 14. Kraig Kinser (17); 15. Davey Heskin (16); 16. Brad Sweet (22); 17. Wayne Johnson (10); 18. Kasey Kahne (24); 19. Ayrton Gennetten (23); 20. Justin Henderson (18); 21. Chris Martin (20); 22. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (13); 23. Jacob Allen (25); 24. Scott Bogucki (21); 25. Brock Zearfoss (14). Lap Leaders: Macedo 1-5, Madsen 6-24, Macedo 25. Hard-charger: Schatz.

360 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 47X, Dylan Westbrook, Scotland, ONT, Can. (4), 17.191; 2. 9, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (11), 17.460; 3. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (2), 17.466; 4. 11, Roger Crockett, Broken Arrow, OK (14), 17.490; 5. 9M, Ricky Montgomery, Denver, CO (6), 17.501; 6. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (3), 17.587; 7. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (8), 17.631; 8. 23K, Rob Kubli, Milo, IA (5), 17.666; 9. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (17), 17.682; 10. 22K, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (9), 17.728; 11. 2M, Matt Moro, Polk City, IA (12), 18.006; 12. 35, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (19), 18.009; 13. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanburn, MN (16), 18.011; 14. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (10), 18.016; 15. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (18), 18.228; 16. 15, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (13), 18.261; 17. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (1), 18.302; 18. 14J, Mike Johnston, Des Moines, IA (20), 18.381; 19. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (7), 18.795; 20. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (15), 19.341

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Jamie Ball (2); 2. Dylan Westbrook (6); 3. Clint Garner (5); 4. Matt Moro (1); 5. Ricky Montgomery (4); 6. Calvin Landis (3); 7. Riley Goodno (8); 8. John Anderson (9); 9. Christopher Thram (7) DNS – Alan Zoutte

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 2:08.2: 1. Josh Higday (1); 2. Kaleb Johnson (2); 3. Carson McCarl (4); 4. Ryan Giles (6); 5. Roger Crockett (5); 6. Scott Bogucki (8); 7. Rob Kubli (3); 8. Nathan Mills (10); 9. Ryan Leavitt (7); 10. Mike Johnston (9)

A main (started), 18 Laps, 5:45.8: 1. Dylan Westbrook (4); 2. Carson McCarl (1); 3. Ryan Giles (2); 4. Jamie Ball (5); 5. Clint Garner (3); 6. Roger Crockett (6); 7. Josh Higday (9); 8. Kaleb Johnson (8); 9. Scott Bogucki (13); 10. Ricky Montgomery (7); 11. Nathan Mills (16); 12. Riley Goodno (12); 13. Matt Moro (11); 14. Christopher Thram (15); 15. John Anderson (17); 16. Mike Johnston (19); 17. Alan Zoutte (18); 18. Ryan Leavitt (14); 19. Calvin Landis (10) DNS – Rob Kubli. Lap Leaders: Giles 1-6, C. McCarl 7-17, Westbrook 18. Hard-charger: Mills.