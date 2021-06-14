Austin McCarl Makes Trip From California to Huset’s Worthwhile with Feature Victory

From Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 13, 2021) – Austin McCarl and Cory Yeigh both captured their track-leading third triumphs of the season and Javen Ostermann posted his first career win at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday during Seal Pros Night.

McCarl led all but the first lap of the 25-lap Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig main event, maintaining a solid lead throughout traffic and pulling away during a green-white-checkered finish to win by 1.219 seconds.

“I needed this win,” he said. “I’ve been going to California and getting my ass kicked. It’s my wife’s birthday today and I told her I’d bring her home a trophy.

“These races are won and lost in traffic. You can have a straightaway lead and get stuck behind two guys. You have to catch them in the right spots. A second, a second and a half lead doesn’t mean a lot when you get to traffic.”

It worked in McCarl’s favor on Sunday as he mostly led by at least one second after a spirited opening couple of laps racing with Dover, who narrowly led the first lap. The win was McCarl’s second with the NOSA Series this season.

Dover’s runner-up result was a career-best outing at Huset’s Speedway, where he has posted four top fives – tied for the second most – in seven starts this season.

“I think the last time we did full time 410s was 2007,” he said. “It feels good to be in a 410. We’re just out here having fun and (earning) good results.”

Justin Henderson was the third-place finisher, marking his division-leading fifth top five this year.

“It was a very fast race track,” he said. “Jack and Austin were doing a great job. I searched around. I tried the bottom at the end. I wanted to win this for my Seal Pros guys.”

Brooke Tatnell finished fourth and NOSA Series points leader Jade Hastings recorded a fifth-place run.

Lynton Jeffrey set quick time during qualifying before Dover, Henderson and Hastings scored heat race wins.

Yeigh garnered his second straight Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks victory thanks to a late-race pass. Yeigh, who started ninth, advanced into fourth place on Lap 7. He remained in that position until gaining two spots on Lap 13. Three laps later he powered into the lead and held on for a 0.649 margin of victory.

“I was going where they weren’t,” Yeigh said. “Everybody was driving their butts off. It was a lot of hard work. When I was a kid I never dreamed I would be winning races here. It’s pretty neat.”

Seventh-starting Colby Klaassen finished second with Tim Dann third. Zach Olivier advanced from 10th to fourth and Matt Steuerwald was fifth. Shaun Taylor led the first 15 laps before fading to sixth in the closing laps.

Dan Jensen and Aaron Foote topped the heat races.

Ostermann was smooth throughout the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main event as he led the distance for his first career win at the track. A caution on Lap 8 occurred just as Ostermann was entering traffic. The final caution of the race came on Lap 12 and Ostermann never faced traffic as he pulled away to a victory by 1.628 seconds.

“We’ve had a little bit of a rough year so to win the first one at this place is amazing,” he said. “Those (cautions) came at the right time. I was going to sit there at the bottom and if I heard somebody coming on the top I’d move up there.”

Ostermann never needed to leave the bottom lane as Nathan Weiler and John Lambertz diced it up for the runner-up position several car lengths behind the leader. Weiler won that battle with Lambertz rounding out the podium. Ryan Bickett placed fourth and Shane Fick ended fifth.

Ostermann, Taylor Ryan and Lambertz each won a heat race.

Next up at Huset’s Speedway is the start to THE SHOWDOWN, which begins next Sunday with Royal River Casino Night featuring the Chuck Zitterich Tribute for the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series. The inaugural Huset’s 50 featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series runs June 21-22.

Huset’s Speedway

Brandon, South Dakota

Sunday, June 14, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 0X-Lynton Jeffrey, 10.693[7]

2. 2KS-Matt Juhl, 10.725[18]

3. 27-Carson McCarl, 10.762[11]

4. 17A-Austin McCarl, 10.776[1]

5. ACE-Dusty Zomer, 10.843[3]

6. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 10.865[8]

7. 81-Jack Dover, 10.872[15]

8. 7-Justin Henderson, 10.881[10]

9. 9N-Wade Nygaard, 10.925[13]

10. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 10.949[6]

11. 12-Tyler Drueke, 10.981[17]

12. 8H-Jade Hastings, 10.988[20]

13. 22-Riley Goodno, 11.042[5]

14. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 11.045[21]

15. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 11.108[12]

16. 05-Colin Smith, 11.151[14]

17. 2X-Tony Rustad, 11.175[9]

18. 17-Zach Omdahl, 11.204[19]

19. 4-Cody Hansen, 11.439[4]

20. 0-Alex Schriever, 11.533[2]

21. 47-Brant O’Banion, 11.572[16]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 81-Jack Dover[2]

2. 17A-Austin McCarl[3]

3. 16-Brooke Tatnell[1]

4. 22-Riley Goodno[5]

5. 0X-Lynton Jeffrey[4]

6. 4-Cody Hansen[7]

7. 05-Colin Smith[6]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 7-Justin Henderson[2]

2. ACE-Dusty Zomer[3]

3. 12-Tyler Drueke[1]

4. 14-Jody Rosenboom[5]

5. 2KS-Matt Juhl[4]

6. 0-Alex Schriever[7]

7. 2X-Tony Rustad[6]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 8H-Jade Hastings[1]

2. 9N-Wade Nygaard[2]

3. 27-Carson McCarl[4]

4. 11M-Brendan Mullen[3]

5. 101-Chuck McGillivray[5]

6. 17-Zach Omdahl[6]

DNS: 47-Brant O’Banion

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 17A-Austin McCarl[1]

2. 81-Jack Dover[2]

3. 7-Justin Henderson[3]

4. 16-Brooke Tatnell[10]

5. 8H-Jade Hastings[4]

6. 14-Jody Rosenboom[14]

7. 2KS-Matt Juhl[6]

8. 22-Riley Goodno[13]

9. 9N-Wade Nygaard[5]

10. 27-Carson McCarl[9]

11. 0-Alex Schriever[18]

12. 11M-Brendan Mullen[12]

13. 101-Chuck McGillivray[15]

14. 17-Zach Omdahl[16]

15. 4-Cody Hansen[17]

16. 47-Brant O’Banion[21]

17. 05-Colin Smith[19]

18. 12-Tyler Drueke[11]

19. 0X-Lynton Jeffrey[7]

20. ACE-Dusty Zomer[8]

DNS: 2X-Tony Rustad

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Javen Ostermann[2]

2. 17V-Casey Abbas[4]

3. 17-Lee Goos Jr[6]

4. 4W-Nathan Weiler[3]

5. 32T-Trefer Waller[5]

6. 96S-Brandon Sampson[7]

7. 10-Lincoln Drewis[1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 77-Taylor Ryan[2]

2. 17B-Ryan Bickett[4]

3. 8-Jacob Hughes[6]

4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[5]

5. 8K-Micah Slendy[3]

6. 35-Sam Henderson[7]

7. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[1]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 12L-John Lambertz[2]

2. 7-Shane Fick[4]

3. 23-Brandon Bosma[6]

4. 98-Nate Barger[3]

5. 81-Jared Jansen[5]

6. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[1]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 5-Javen Ostermann[1]

2. 4W-Nathan Weiler[4]

3. 12L-John Lambertz[3]

4. 17B-Ryan Bickett[7]

5. 7-Shane Fick[8]

6. 23-Brandon Bosma[12]

7. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[9]

8. 8-Jacob Hughes[11]

9. 17-Lee Goos Jr[10]

10. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[20]

11. 98-Nate Barger[5]

12. 81-Jared Jansen[15]

13. 32T-Trefer Waller[13]

14. 35-Sam Henderson[17]

15. 8K-Micah Slendy[14]

16. 10-Lincoln Drewis[19]

17. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[18]

18. 96S-Brandon Sampson[16]

19. 77-Taylor Ryan[2]

DNS: 17V-Casey Abbas

Late Model Street stocks

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 98-Dan Jensen[4]

2. 34K-Colby Klaassen[5]

3. 64-Cory Yeigh[6]

4. 21-Ron Howe[1]

5. 29Z-JJ Zebell[3]

6. 65J-Jeff Wittrock[2]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 1X-Aaron Foote[1]

2. 71-Shaun Taylor[2]

3. 40-Tim Dann[3]

4. 71Z-Zach Olivier[6]

5. 3-Matt Steuerwald[5]

6. 15-Brandon Ferguson[4]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 64-Cory Yeigh[9]

2. 34K-Colby Klaassen[7]

3. 40-Tim Dann[5]

4. 71Z-Zach Olivier[10]

5. 3-Matt Steuerwald[8]

6. 71-Shaun Taylor[3]

7. 98-Dan Jensen[6]

8. 15-Brandon Ferguson[12]

9. 1X-Aaron Foote[2]

10. 29Z-JJ Zebell[4]

11. 65J-Jeff Wittrock[11]

12. 21-Ron Howe[1]