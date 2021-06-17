Jackson Motorplex’s AGCO Jackson Nationals Only One Week Away

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 17, 2021) – The 43 rd edition of one of winged sprint car racing’s crown jewel events begins in exactly one week.

The AGCO Jackson Nationals, which pays a stout $50,000 to win, runs next Thursday through Saturday at Jackson Motorplex. Both preliminary nights for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series tripleheader are $10,000 to win and $1,000 to start leading up to the mega prize during the finale. The $50,000-to-win and $2,000-to-start feature is one of the best-paying races in the country.

The event format was recently announced and will feature points every time a driver competes on the track except the dash. The top four in event points after the two preliminary nights will be locked into a special King of the Hill. The four qualifier winners on June 26 will join them to determine the first four rows of the main event. The remaining feature positions will be filled by top-three finishers in the qualifiers as well as the top four in the B Main.

The event point format is 100 points for quick time during qualifying with each position dropping one point. Heat race winners receive 100 points with each position dropping five points. Each feature offers points with the A Main awarding 250 points to the winner and dropping by three points per position.

In addition to the great payout throughout the field, one driver will have an opportunity for a $100,000 bonus. The driver who captures the $30,000-to-win Huset’s 50 presented by BillionAuto.com finale on June 22 can earn the six-figure bonus by also winning the AGCO Jackson Nationals finale on June 26 for a total of $180,000.

World of Outlaws points leader and defending series champion Brad Sweet has been the most successful during the last five years when the World of Outlaws has sanctioned the AGCO Jackson Nationals. Sweet won the top prize in 2017 and in 2019. Donny Schatz was victorious in 2018 and Logan Schuchart earned the victory last year.

All three drivers are within the top six in the current championship standings. Sweet leads David Gravel by only 48 points with Carson Macedo a dozen points behind Gravel. Schatz ranks fourth in the standings – 134 points behind Sweet – with Sheldon Haudenschild 138 markers back and Schuchart 166 points out of the top spot.

Sweet holds the top spot in victories this year with nine World of Outlaws triumphs. Gravel and Macedo are tied for second with five wins apiece. Haudenschild is fourth with a trio of victories and Schuchart is tied for fifth with two trips to Victory Lane. Schatz is seeking his first win of the season, which would be his 300th career with the series.

The pits open at 2 p.m. and the main gates at 4 p.m. each night during the AGCO Jackson Nationals. Racing is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Advanced tickets for the AGCO Jackson Nationals, including discounted specials, are available at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

June 24-26 for the AGCO Jackson Nationals featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

