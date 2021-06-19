Dewease Scores Victory #101 of his Career Friday at Williams Grove

From Shawn Brouse

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (June 18, 2021) — Lance Dewease scored sprint car win number 101 at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, taking the lead from Robbie Kendall on the third lap to handily drive to the victory.

The $5,500 win for the driver of the No. 69K was his second of the year at the track and by taking the checkers Dewease became the first repeat winner of the season at Williams Grove after eight events.

Dewease started second in the 25-.lap 410 sprint car main and would follow polesitter Kendall for only two circuits before making his move for the lead.

At first Dewease looked to Kendall’s outside in the third turn only to fade left and come off of the bottom to get control at the line on the third circuit.

After getting control, his pace was slowed only twice, first with four laps completed and then again on lap 13.

Aboard the Heffner No. 27, Devon Borden took second from Kendall on lap six but then lost the spot to a surging Alan Krimes on the ninth circuit.

Krimes would go on to finish second behind Dewease by a margin of 3.941 seconds.

And the winner already has his sights set on next week’s event run in honor of his mechanic, Dave Brown Sr.

“Davey does a great job,” he said. “Any of you young kids come watch him work one night and see if you can hang with an 87-year-old man that’s been doing it longer than I’ve been alive.”

“We got (win) 100 out of the way the other week, so next week we can really try to win his race. It would be fitting for us to be sitting here in victory lane.”

Anthony Macri rode home third followed by Kendall and Borden.

Sixth through 10th went to Freddie Rahmer, Steve Buckwalter, Doug Hammaker, Brandon Rahmer and Chad Trout.

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Friday, June 18, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature (25 Laps):

1. Lance Dewease

2. Alan Krimes

3. Anthony Macri

4. Robbie Kendall

5. Devon Borden

6. Freddie Rahmer

7. Steve Buckwalter

8. Doug Hammaker

9. Brandon Rahmer

10. Chad Trout

11. Kyle Moody

12. Dylan Cisney

13. Dylan Norris

14. Chase Dietz

15. Lucas Wolfe

16. Justin Whittall

17. TJ Stutts

18. Anthony Fiore

19. Tucker Klaasmeyer

20. Dwight Leppo

21. Ricky Dieva

22. Todd Zinn

23. Gordon Senft III.

24. Jeff Halligan

DNQ:

Steve Downs

Tyler Ross

Bryn Gohn