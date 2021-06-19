Dewease Scores Victory #101 of his Career Friday at Williams Grove

From Shawn Brouse
MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (June 18, 2021) — Lance Dewease scored sprint car win number 101 at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, taking the lead from Robbie Kendall on the third lap to handily drive to the victory.
The $5,500 win for the driver of the No. 69K was his second of the year at the track and by taking the checkers Dewease became the first repeat winner of the season at Williams Grove after eight events.
Dewease started second in the 25-.lap 410 sprint car main and would follow polesitter Kendall for only two circuits before making his move for the lead.
At first Dewease looked to Kendall’s outside in the third turn only to fade left and come off of the bottom to get control at the line on the third circuit.
After getting control, his pace was slowed only twice, first with four laps completed and then again on lap 13.
Aboard the Heffner No. 27, Devon Borden took second from Kendall on lap six but then lost the spot to a surging Alan Krimes on the ninth circuit.
Krimes would go on to finish second behind Dewease by a margin of 3.941 seconds.
And the winner already has his sights set on next week’s event run in honor of his mechanic, Dave Brown Sr.
“Davey does a great job,” he said. “Any of you young kids come watch him work one night and see if you can hang with an 87-year-old man that’s been doing it longer than I’ve been alive.”
“We got (win) 100 out of the way the other week, so next week we can really try to win his race. It would be fitting for us to be sitting here in victory lane.”
Anthony Macri rode home third followed by Kendall and Borden.
Sixth through 10th went to Freddie Rahmer, Steve Buckwalter, Doug Hammaker, Brandon Rahmer and Chad Trout.
Williams Grove Speedway
Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
Friday, June 18, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature (25 Laps):
1. Lance Dewease
2. Alan Krimes
3. Anthony Macri
4. Robbie Kendall
5. Devon Borden
6. Freddie Rahmer
7. Steve Buckwalter
8. Doug Hammaker
9. Brandon Rahmer
10. Chad Trout
11. Kyle Moody
12. Dylan Cisney
13. Dylan Norris
14. Chase Dietz
15. Lucas Wolfe
16. Justin Whittall
17. TJ Stutts
18. Anthony Fiore
19. Tucker Klaasmeyer
20. Dwight Leppo
21. Ricky Dieva
22. Todd Zinn
23. Gordon Senft III.
24. Jeff Halligan
DNQ:
Steve Downs
Tyler Ross
Bryn Gohn