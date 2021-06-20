Jake Bubak Takes ASCS Sooner Checkers at 81 Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

PARK CITY, Kan. (June 19, 2021) – Winning for the second time in his career with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, Colorado’s Jake Bubak rolled into Victory Lane at 81-Speedway in Park City, Kan.

Taking off from the eighth spot, Bubak was in the top five after the opening lap. Moving to second on Lap 11, Bubak took over the lead from Tyler Thomas on Lap 19 after mechanical issues sidelined the No. 91t.

With the lead in hand, Jake ran away by 7.473-seconds over Brandon Anderson, who crossed runner-up for the second time on the weekend. Jeremy Campbell crossed third with Slater Helt going to fourth from seventh. Starting 14th, Kyle Clark made up the top five.

Boyd Peterson, Forrest Sutherland, Danny Jennings, Lance Norick, and Kevin Cummings completed the top ten.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products goes green again on July 3 at Monett Motor Speedway with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

ASCS Sooner Region

81 Speedway

Park City, Kansas

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 57B-Boyd Peterson[2]

2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[6]

3. 1X-Jake Bubak[5]

4. 1J-Danny Jennings[7]

5. 2J-Zach Blurton[1]

6. 90-Lance Norick[4]

7. 911-Ty Williams[8]

8. 97-Kevin Cummings[3]

9. 10-Jordan Knight[9]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[3]

2. 22S-Slater Helt[2]

3. 91T-Tyler Thomas[6]

4. 91-Jeff Stasa[4]

5. 85-Forrest Sutherland[7]

6. 777-Bailey Hughes[5]

7. 9$-Kyle Clark[1]

8. 10P-Dylan Postier[8]

American Bank of Oklahoma A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1X-Jake Bubak[8]

2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[3]

3. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[4]

4. 22S-Slater Helt[7]

5. 9$-Kyle Clark[14]

6. 57B-Boyd Peterson[2]

7. 85-Forrest Sutherland[6]

8. 1J-Danny Jennings[5]

9. 90-Lance Norick[13]

10. 97-Kevin Cummings[15]

11. 91T-Tyler Thomas[1]

12. 91-Jeff Stasa[9]

13. 777-Bailey Hughes[11]

14. 2J-Zach Blurton[10]

15. 911-Ty Williams[12]

16. 10P-Dylan Postier[17]

17. 10-Jordan Knight[16]

United Rebel Sprint Series

Feature:

1. 11K-Tyler Knight

2. 10-Jordan Knight

3. 911-Ty Williams

4. 2J-Zach Blurton

5. 98-J D Johnson

6. 81-Jon Freeman

7. 74-Connor Atkinson

8. 33k-Aaron Ploussard

9. 23K-Mike Kleymann

10. 10P-Dylan Postier

11. 17S-Chad Salem

12. 20-Luke Cranston

13. 88J-Jeremy Huish