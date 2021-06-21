Brian Crockett set to take on the Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars during Legends Night

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Placerville Speedway is thrilled to announce that multi-time track champion Brian Crockett will make his return to the track and compete with the Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars during “Legends Night” on August 14th.

Crockett is the all-time leader when it comes to combined victories at the Placerville bullring, which includes 48 documented Winged 410 Sprint Car triumphs. He’s also captured the most combined championships of any driver in the 56-year history of the quarter-mile. Last season saw Crockett claim his 180th career win at the age of 64 in Cottage Grove, Oregon.

All in all, when people think of Placerville Speedway, they often point to Brian Crockett.

“It will be pretty cool to see Brian bring his Winged 360 Sprint Car down for Legends Night,” commented Rick Hirst, who is organizing and gathering many of the former drivers and personalities that will be on hand for the event. “This show was a lot of fun a couple years ago and I can’t wait for it to occur this season. Brian Crockett was the man throughout his days at the speedway and he’ll be one of several familiar faces we have scheduled to make an appearance.”

Divisions tackling the quarter-mile during Legends Night on Saturday August 14th will include the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints. The event will give an excellent glimpse of the days gone by at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds facility. It will certainly be a reunion of sorts for many individuals and families.

Since opening in 1965 the Placerville Speedway, formerly known as Hangtown Speedway, has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California. Well known for its steep banks, distinctive red clay, loyal fan base and extremely close action, the track is located just 40-minutes up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

